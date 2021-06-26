VANCOUVER -- Health officials in Abbotsford say they're rescheduling appointments at a local COVID-19 vaccine clinic because of extreme heat on Saturday.

Fraser Health said in a news release that vaccination appointments at the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre that were scheduled for 1 p.m. or later Saturday have been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

"The heat wave is causing elevated internal temperatures in the clinic and, as a result, Fraser Health made the decision to rebook these appointments to protect the health and safety of our staff and clients," the health authority said in its release.

Anyone affected by the closure of the clinic should call 833-838-2323 to rebook their appointments or go to a walk-in clinic, Fraser Health said.

A list of walk-in clinics in the region can be found on the health authority's website.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the temperature at Abbotsford Airport - just a few kilometres south of the Ag-Rec Centre - was 38 C, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency's forecast predicted highs of 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday as a "heat dome" lingered over most of the province.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Fraser Health to ask whether it expects to close the Ag-Rec Centre clinic early again in the coming days as B.C.'s record-breaking heat wave continues.

Fraser Health wasn't the only health authority to close a vaccine clinic due to extreme heat Saturday. Two clinics on Vancouver Island also shut down early because of the scorching weather.

In their final pandemic update of the week on Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix recommended that those with vaccine appointments check to make sure their clinics were still operational, saying the high temperatures were likely to cancel or relocate some pop-up events.