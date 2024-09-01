Service disrupted on Canada Line; bus bridge and shuttle trains in effect

Service on part of the Canada Line has been suspended until further notice, according to an alert issued by TransLink Sunday morning.

At 10:50 a.m., the transit authority said the disruption was due to a stalled train near the Oakridge-41st Avenue station.

Shuttle trains are running between Broadway-City Hall and Marine Drive stations and passengers will have to transfer at those locations in order to continue north or southbound.

As of 12:15 p.m., a bus bridge has been set up between Waterfront and Bridgeport stations "to assist with passenger loads," according to TransLink.