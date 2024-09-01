VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Service disrupted on Canada Line; bus bridge and shuttle trains in effect

    A Canada Line train is seen at Richmond-Brighouse Station in Richmond, B.C. (Jim Fong / CTV News Vancouver) A Canada Line train is seen at Richmond-Brighouse Station in Richmond, B.C. (Jim Fong / CTV News Vancouver)
    Service on part of the Canada Line has been suspended until further notice, according to an alert issued by TransLink Sunday morning.

    At 10:50 a.m., the transit authority said the disruption was due to a stalled train near the Oakridge-41st Avenue station.

    Shuttle trains are running between Broadway-City Hall and Marine Drive stations and passengers will have to transfer at those locations in order to continue north or southbound.

    As of 12:15 p.m., a bus bridge has been set up between Waterfront and Bridgeport stations "to assist with passenger loads," according to TransLink.

