Serious crash closes Lougheed Highway in Mission

Lougheed Highway in Mission has been closed due to a serious crash Thursday afternoon, according to authorities, who say there is no anticipated time for its reopening.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Collision Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service posted to social media saying it had been deployed to a "serious vehicle incident" incident on Highway 7 at Madaris Road and warning drivers to expect major delays and plan accordingly.

DriveBC's next update on the status of the highway is expected at 5 p.m.

Photos from the scene show a dump truck with its cab almost completely destroyed.

CTV News has requested more information from police and paramedics, This story will be updated when a response is received.