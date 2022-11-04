Sentencing expected for B.C. Mountie convicted of sex offences involving minors

The B.C. RCMP officer who was found guilty of sexual offences involving minors earlier this year is expected to learn his fate Friday morning.

Andrew James Seangio, who repeatedly exposed himself to high school students, is scheduled to receive his sentence in B.C. Supreme Court in downtown Vancouver.

Prosecutors have asked for a jail term of 18 to 24 months and two years' probation for the disgraced officer, while the defence has requested a conditional sentence that would be served in the community.

Seangio was charged with 10 counts related to public masturbation and indecent exposure for incidents that took place between August 2018 and March 2019, and was convicted on all counts back in July.

The court heard that Seangio drove up to students from York House School and Little Flower Academy –two private schools in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood – then exposed his genitals, touched himself, and left the scene.

He remains suspended without pay from his position as a constable with the Richmond RCMP detachment, and an internal code of conduct process is ongoing.

Seangio also faces 37 charges related to allegations of sexual assault and voyeurism in Ottawa that predate his charges in Vancouver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.