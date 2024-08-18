B.C. 'glue bandit' charged with mischief: RCMP

A suspect who was dubbed the “Terrace glue bandit” has been charged with more than two dozen counts of mischief, according to Mounties in the northwestern B.C. town.

Police say that between October 2023 and February 2024, they received several reports of locks at local businesses being filled with glue, rendering them unusable.

The suspect eventually graduated to smashing store windows, according to police, who added that some businesses fell victim to the vandalism multiple times.

The acts of mischief caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage, the Terrace RCMP said.

In January, police said they found reason to believe the crimes were committed by a single suspect, and arrested him in March.

On June 21, the BC Prosecution Service approved four counts of “mischief by willfully damaging property in excess of $5,000” against Dale Boyd, according to police.

Then on Aug. 13, 22 more counts of mischief were approved.

According to online court records, Boyd is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10 and he is not currently in custody.