No injuries, home destroyed in North Vancouver fire
A home near Delbrook Park in North Vancouver has been gutted following a blaze that took the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services over two hours to tackle.
The District were called to a house fire on the corner of Delbrook Ave. and Windsor Rd. around 12:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, said Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Derban.
A single call from the homeowner quickly expanded to “multiple calls of a fairly substantial fire,” he said.
A crew of four trucks arrived to flames erupting outside of the home. The scale of the fire forced the team to shift to a defensive approach, fighting it from the outside, said Derban.
“Access was difficult. The yard was pretty heavily treed, so finding a way into the house was tricky, and the fire was fairly substantial inside the house,” he said.
“When the officer did a 360 of the building, part of the house actually collapsed near him. So it was fairly unstable at that point in time.”
Response teams worked for around two and a half hours tackling the blaze, accessing the fire from above.
“We had flames at all levels, all sides, so we ended up using our tower to put water on it through the burned roof.”
While there were no injuries, the house had been “pretty much completely destroyed,” said Derban.
The cause of the fire is still being determined.
With the District and City fire services working together to fight the blaze, the incident served as another example of how collaboration between the two municipalities make an impact, said Derban.
“It was a District of North Vancouver address, but we had three City of North Vancouver trucks and a City Chief there. It’s just nice to work with neighbours that treat your houses like their own.”
All crew members involved gave “great efforts” in working together well and staying “on the same page” throughout the event, he added.
“I was really proud of my officers on each of the trucks, everyone was fully focused and worked to put the fire out, and at the end of the day, everyone was safe,” he said.
“And that was our main goal.”
VIDEO 'Everybody was screaming': Multiple sent to hospital after collision involving London Transit bus
Emergency crews are investigating after a London Transit bus carrying multiple passengers lost control on a rain-soaked Highbury Avenue.
'There needs to be changes': Downtown Vancouver store fed up after spending $300K to fight constant crime
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
Italy imposes beach rules and selfie stop lights as tourist numbers hit peak levels
Such huge numbers of tourists are expected to descend on Italy’s popular destinations around a major holiday, that special measures are being put in place to keep them in check.
Investigators looking for long-missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Investigators have discovered human remains during a search of property in southeastern Michigan that belongs to a man whose wife disappeared more than three years ago and is presumed dead.
Teamsters union serves 72-hour strike notice to Canadian Pacific Kansas City
The union representing thousands of workers at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says it has served a 72-hour strike notice to the railway.
Ontario local leaders call for 'new deal' as municipalities gather in Ottawa
Growing challenges across Ontario will be on the agenda Monday as local leaders descend on Ottawa for the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference.
S’all good, man: Bob Odenkirk throws first pitch at Winnipeg Goldeyes game
Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk – best known for his role as Saul Goodman in television series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul – threw the first pitch before the Goldeyes took on the Sioux City Explorers.
Harris and Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on top issues in presidential race
On nearly every issue, the choices — if the winner gets his or her way — are sharply defined.
Guelph man arrested for murder
A Guelph man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment.
Pro-Palestinian encampment dismantled at Vancouver Island University
A months-long pro-Palestinian encampment at Vancouver Island University has been dismantled following a court order, but protesters suggest more demonstrations could be on the way.
Wet weather helps fire fight in B.C.'s south, while the north remains warm and dry
Wet weather is helping firefighters in British Columbia tackle some of the wildfires burning in the south of the province.
BC Hydro scrambling to restore power after wind and lightning storm
Thousands of British Columbians lost power after a storm brought wind and lightning to the southwestern region of the province overnight.
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
'We are being lied to': Edmonton doctor alarmed at pesticide use in local lakes
A whistleblower who played a key role raising the alarm of the health risks posed by the oilsands has a new concern — this time in his own backyard.
Edmonton Oilers acquire Vasily Podkolzin from Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers have added a new forward to the roster.
'I need justice': Community rallies around 28-year-old father killed by police
Chants of "no justice, no peace" were heard in downtown Edmonton on Saturday at a rally in honour of a man shot and killed by an Edmonton police officer.
Ron Barge, creator of iconic Calgary children's show 'Buck Shot', dies
Ron Barge, the creator of Buck Shot, has died, at the age of 87.
Robbery suspect shot by police, ASIRT to investigate
ASIRT will be investigating after a Calgary police officer shot a robbery suspect.
Hardy brings the thunder to the country in a Saturday night to remember in downtown Calgary
Saturday night at The Confluence, Hardy put the thunder in Country Thunder.
Excitement building as Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days draws near
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
Lethbridge organizations begin final push to collect back-to-school supplies
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools trying to help students feeling the financial pinch
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
Woman charged after blaze breaks out in Brandon hotel room
A 24-year-old woman is facing several charges after damaging property and starting a fire at the Colonial Inn in Brandon, Man.
Firefighters battle 2 blazes in Winnipeg's North End
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews battled two separate blazes in the city’s North End early Sunday morning.
Saskatchewan's Twilite Drive-In celebrates 70th anniversary
The Twilite Drive-In Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
Vehicle fire on Highway 11 near Lumsden delays traffic as police, fire crews respond
A vehicle fire on Highway 11 west of Lumsden was the cause of quite the delay for travellers as emergency crews dealt with the scene Sunday evening.
Regina police tout success with engagement and enforcement initiative in North Central, downtown
Regina's police service is saying the second phase of a community outreach program has yielded some impressive results in Regina's core neighbourhoods.
Show and Shine draws record crowd to Saskatoon
The annual Show and Shine Festival returned to Saskatoon this weekend, attracting an estimated 60,000 visitors and turning the city’s downtown into a car lover’s paradise.
Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled
Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.
A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest
Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.
Occupants of 5 vehicles rescued from flooded Highway 410 in Mississauga
The occupants of five vehicles who became stranded in high water on the northbound Highway 410 at Highway 401 late Sunday afternoon are now safe after being rescued by emergency responders.
3 in custody after driver collides with TTC streetcar, vehicle in Regent Park: police
Three people are in custody following a hit-and-run crash involving a TTC streetcar and another vehicle late Sunday afternoon in Toronto's Regent Park area, say police.
Toronto building that was at risk of collapse was deemed 'unsafe' in 2014: records
A building near Toronto’s Kensington Market that was partially demolished Saturday after it leaned over the sidewalk was deemed 'unsafe' by the city a decade ago, publicly-accessible records show.
Environment Canada issues alert for heavy rain in Quebec on Sunday
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement on Saturday for 'significant rainfall amounts' from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.
Ile Bizard residents facing reality of insurance and cleanup a week after tropical storm Debby
A week after rainfall from the remnants of tropical storm Debby devastated the region, Ile-Bizard residents are facing costly and frustrating cleanup realities.
After multiple open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Montreal boy ready to hit Grade Six running
After four open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Samih Angelo Alame is thriving and ready to hit Grade Six running.
Ottawa OPP reminding residents not to walk or bike on Hwy. 417
Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa are reminding residents it is illegal to walk or bike on Highway 417 after responding to multiple reports of pedestrians along the highway this weekend.
No one injured in abandoned home on fire in Lowertown
Ottawa Paramedic Service says there were no injuries reported following a fire that started inside an abandoned home in Lowertown on Sunday morning.
Police investigate attempted murder in Summerside, P.E.I.
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say they are investigating after an attempted murder led to an emergency alert and shelter-in-place for residents.
Miramichi last New Brunswick municipality to remove Sunday shopping restrictions
Sunday shopping restrictions in Miramichi, N.B. have been removed for the first time this weekend, making it the last New Brunswick municipality to lift operating hour limitations.
Gold Cup Parade brings ‘world of colour’ to Charlottetown
Before the big race, the annual Gold Cup Parade took place in Charlottetown, P.E.I., on Friday as one of the feature events for the province’s Old Home Week.
VIDEO 'Everybody was screaming': Multiple sent to hospital after collision involving London Transit bus
Emergency crews are investigating after a London Transit bus carrying multiple passengers lost control on a rain-soaked Highbury Avenue.
One hurt, traffic snarled after west London crash
One person was rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in London’s west end early Sunday afternoon.
One person injured in south London blaze
Firefighters were called to a three-storey complex across from White Oaks Mall around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.
Tornado in Ayr classified as an upper level EF1
An investigation from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project has classified Saturday’s tornado in Ayr as an EF1.
Man injured in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a Cambridge shooting.
Most-read stories of the week: tornado in Ayr, Kitchener killer gets statutory release, man wanted for attempted abduction arrested
This week’s most-read stories include an EF1 tornado hits Ayr, Ont., a 'high-risk' Kitchener killer up for statutory release, and a major water disruption across Waterloo Region.
Thousands of Hydro One customers still without power in Sudbury, Manitoulin districts
More than 15,000 customers remain without power as an outage with Hydro One is effecting areas of Greater Sudbury and most of Manitoulin Island on Sunday. The company hopes to restore power by 8 p.m.
Increased military presence expected in northern, central Ontario
Increased military traffic can be expected on major highways in northern and central Ontario on Aug. 18 and again on Aug. 27.
Do you know this missus? Newfoundland folklore archive hopes to give women their due
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.