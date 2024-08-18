Crews battling out-of-control wildfire near Kitimat, B.C.

Firefighters in Kitimat, B.C., have been busy this weekend after a new wildfire sparked near a rifle range close to the northwestern town Saturday afternoon.

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze to be 2.2 hectares in size and is classified as out of control. The fire is suspected to have been caused by human activity.

The wildfire agency initiated a “full” response to the fire, an action it takes when the blaze poses a threat to public safety, property or infrastructure, and means the fire will be suppressed until it’s out.

A total of 19 firefighters from the BCWS as well as the local Haisla and Kitimat fire departments are working on the blaze. On Saturday evening, an air tanker dropped two loads of retardant on the fire, according to the BCWS.

In an update Sunday morning, the BCWS said crews have gained access to the fire, which is burning on steep terrain, and are assessing and falling danger trees. “They have water to the fire and are establishing a hoselay around the fire,” it wrote.

In a social media post Sunday, the District of Kitimat asked residents to stay away from the fire area and urged them not to fly drones as they impede the work of crews.

As of early Sunday afternoon, there were no evacuation orders or alerts associated with the wildfire.