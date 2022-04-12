Senior left injured on Surrey roadway after hit-and-run, RCMP seek suspect
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run suspect who allegedly left an injured senior lying on the roadway last month in Surrey.
Authorities said the 76-year-old victim was struck by a silver Chevrolet Cruz while crossing 76 Avenue on the evening of March 31.
The driver stayed in the vehicle, drove around the injured pedestrian and fled the scene, according to Surrey RCMP.
"We are thankful that caring members of our community stopped to render assistance to the victim," Const. Gurvinder Ghag said in a news release.
"It is a small miracle that the injuries sustained were not more serious given the impact of the collision."
Authorities said the victim was treated in hospital and released, and remains in recovery at home.
Investigators have already obtained video of the collision, and released a still image Tuesday showing a suspect vehicle and driver.
Authorities asked anyone with information on the suspect's identity, or additional video captured in the area of 124 Street and 76 Avenue around 7 p.m. on the day of the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn subway shooting
A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and found a rental van possibly connected to the violence.
'Beyond negligent': Health experts critical of leadership on sixth COVID wave
COVID-19 infections are soaring and hospitalizations are rising in many parts of Canada, but with most regions sticking with relaxed protective measures while providing less data and fewer updates, some medical experts are critical of how the sixth wave of the pandemic is being managed.
Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
Family, police appeal for help in daughter's kidnapping from Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Three months after being dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., police are appealing to the public for information in the abduction of 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Hollywood, foreign film productions reach record high in Canada in COVID's first year
A report by the Canadian Media Producers Association on the state of Canada's film industry in the first year of COVID-19 shows it did not take long for shooting to resume.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Vancouver Island
-
Man presumed dead, woman in hospital after incident on Nanaimo sailboat
A 58-year-old woman is in hospital and a 59-year-old man is missing and presumed drowned after witnesses called police about an argument on a sailboat near Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Police reveal new development in shocking Oak Bay home invasion, machete attack
Police say they have a new lead in their investigation into a random home invasion in 2017 that left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with severe slash wounds following a machete attack.
-
Vancouver Island librarians pause strike after reaching 'tentative agreement' with employer
After roughly a month of rotating strikes, unionized librarians have paused their job action after reaching a tentative agreement with their employer, the Vancouver Island Regional Library.
Calgary
-
Conservative leadership 'front runner' Pierre Poilievre returns to Calgary for campaign event
As the Conservative Party of Canada searches for its next leader, Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre appears poised to take on the role and challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next federal election.
-
Carra says police investigation centres on exchange he had with driver who nearly hit dog
Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra has released a statement providing details regarding the weekend incident that led to him stepping down from his role on the Calgary Police Commission.
-
New mobile health clinic ready to roll in Calgary's downtown core
A new mobile health clinic is ready to hit the streets and provide healthcare to Calgarians in-need, with better access to the downtown core.
Edmonton
-
'Extremely worried' about opioids, Trudeau welcomes Edmonton drug decriminalization pitch
One of the first orders of business when Justin Trudeau arrived in Edmonton Monday night was to meet with the mayor, where they spoke about the opioid crisis that is killing hundreds of people in the city every year.
-
University of Alberta develops sanitization tech to kill COVID-19 virus
A new sanitization product aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 will soon be used in Edmonton and Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | This April cool spell is rarer than you might think
The city’s high of -2 was our first sub-zero daytime high in about two weeks and it’s just the first of what could be four consecutive days below the freezing mark.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Residents of Thorold, Ont. urged to stay inside as massive fire burns
Residents of Thorold, Ont. are being told to stay indoors and close their windows after a massive fire broke out on Tuesday.
-
Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
-
TPS officer charged after purchase made on victim's debit card
An officer with Toronto police has been arrested and charged after a missing person’s debit card was used to make a purchase at a Mississauga store.
Montreal
-
Man in critical condition after shooting at Saint-Leonard car wash
Montreal police say they believe they have found a torched vehicle that could be connected to a shooting in Saint-Leonard that left one man in critical condition.
-
Man who murdered his kids before taking his life should not have been released from hospital: coroner
Jonathan Pomares, the 40-year-old man who brutally murdered his two children, Hugo and Elise, before taking his own life in Tétreaultville in 2019, should not have been discharged from hospital seven days earlier, a coroner found.
-
Former city worker in Quebec town ordered to pay nearly $25K for misappropriating funds
A former city worker in the Laurentian town of Brownsburg-Chatham has been sentenced to pay nearly $25,000 in fines for misappropriating public funds for personal use.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching for man wanted in the deaths of three people in Portage la Prairie fire
RCMP and Winnipeg police are looking for a 50-year-old man who is wanted in the deaths of three people in Portage la Prairie.
-
Manitoba focused on health-care, affordability and the economy as part of the 2022 budget
The Manitoba government announced its proposed 2022 budget on Tuesday, with a focus on recovering from the pandemic and preparing for a better future.
-
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man charged with murder in woman's death makes first court appearance
A man accused in the stabbing death of a 25-year-old woman made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.
-
Sask. paramedics work to send medical supplies to Ukraine
Members of the paramedic community are raising money for medical supplies to help people injured by war in Ukraine.
-
Decision on downtown Saskatoon shelter lease extension deferred
A decision to extend the lease of a homeless shelter downtown has been deferred.
Regina
-
'Colorado Low' expected to bring extended blizzard conditions to Sask.
April is here and Easter is right around the corner, but the weather this week is going to be unrelenting and we are bracing for a potent spring storm that looks to push into the province starting Tuesday.
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl: Regina police
A 68-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference after an alleged incident involving a 13-year-old girl, according to Regina police (RPS).
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
Atlantic
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
New Brunswick reports 10 deaths related to COVID-19; cases continue to rise
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 in the province’s weekly update on Tuesday.
-
Girl injured in accident involving school bus: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a school-aged girl has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B.
London
-
Western mourns one of its students in fatal pedestrian collision
Western University has identified a young woman who died in a pedestrian involved collision Monday as one of its students.
-
Five year sentence for dangerous driving involving tractor
Ronald Seifreid has been sentenced to five years in prison for running over his neighbour with his tractor during a heated argument near Walkerton, Ont. in 2019.
-
Resignation calls intensify following councillor's ‘vulgar’ comment
A crowd of Kincardine, Ont. residents are letting it be known, they don’t want a councillor’s lewd and sexist comment to go unpunished.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigate hateful act against Ukrainian church
Members of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Greater Sudbury say they will not be intimidated after finding the letter 'Z' spray-painted on their building over the weekend.
-
Error exposes $6.4M of Art Gallery of Sudbury assets to Laurentian's insolvency process
A failure to get legal advice has officials at the Art Gallery of Sudbury scrambling to protect its art collection, museum building and other assets.
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
-
Shakespeare Drive in Waterloo closed Tuesday afternoon for criminal investigation
Waterloo regional police closed Shakespeare Drive between McDougall Road and Keats Way in Waterloo for several hours on Tuesday.