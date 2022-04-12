Senior left injured on Surrey roadway after hit-and-run, RCMP seek suspect

Surrey RCMP are trying to identify a hit-and-run suspect following a collision that left a senior hospitalized on March 31, 2022. (Handout) Surrey RCMP are trying to identify a hit-and-run suspect following a collision that left a senior hospitalized on March 31, 2022. (Handout)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn subway shooting

A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and found a rental van possibly connected to the violence.

Emergency personnel form a perimeter around a U-Haul van during an ongoing investigation in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike

The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener