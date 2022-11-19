Self-isolation 'no longer required' for people with COVID-19, BCCDC says

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says self-isolation is "no longer required" for people who have COVID-19, though people who have symptoms should still stay home as much as possible.

The updated guidance was posted on the BCCDC website Thursday. It reads:

"Starting Nov. 17, 2022, people who have COVID-19 are no longer required to self-isolate. However, it is still important for people with symptoms to stay home as much as possible to reduce any potential spread of illness until your symptoms have improved, and you are able to participate in your usual activities."

While the change is notable, it's not a significant departure from the centre's previous guidance on self-isolation.

Archived versions of the BCCDC website show that, before the recent changes, self-isolation was required for those who tested positive for COVID-19, with specific time frames depending on vaccination status.

That guidance applied to a limited number of people, however, because the vast majority of people in the province are not eligible for a lab-based, PCR test.

For those who were not eligible for a lab-based test, the BCCDC's previous guidance did not indicate a specific isolation period was required.

"If you were not recommended for testing but have symptoms of COVID-19, there is no set amount of time for self-isolation," an archived version of the guidance reads.

"Instead, you'll need to self-isolate until your symptoms improve, you no longer have a fever, and you feel well enough to return to your normal activities."

The new, updated guidance on the BCCDC website encourages all British Columbians who have COVID-19 symptoms – regardless of testing or vaccination status – to manage the disease the way they would other respiratory illnesses.

"Consider how you manage other illnesses that you do not get tested for like cold and flu," it reads. "Stay home if you are feeling unwell and resume your regular activities when you feel you are able to manage them. If you have a fever you should stay home until it is gone without medication."

B.C. is currently experiencing a surge of doctor visits and hospitalizations – particularly among children – due to respiratory illnesses, including influenza, RSV and common cold viruses.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said COVID-19 continues to circulate, but has not been the driver of the recent surge.

"That's not what's causing most of the respiratory illness that we're seeing right now," she said.

There were 328 test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals as of Thursday.