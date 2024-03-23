Section of Langley's 208 Street closed after impaired driver struck a pole, Mounties say

A section of Langley’s 208 Street was closed off after an impaired driver crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning, according to Langley RCMP.

Mounties say it happened at around 1:20 a.m. in the 7600 block.

Investigators say the driver, a woman in her 30s, avoided injury, but was deemed to be impaired by alcohol.

According to police, the woman has been given a 90-day driving prohibition and will have her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

“Due to the damage caused to the utility pole, police are advising that the roadway between 76 Avenue and 74B Avenue on 208 Street will be closed for a few hours to allow construction crews to repair the utility pole,” said Cpl. Zynal Sharoom in a news release.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to take alternative routes.

Langley RCMP are asking any potential witnesses to contact them at 604 532-3200.