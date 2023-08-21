Search underway for black bear that attacked woman hiking in Squamish: BCCOS

A woman was attacked by a black bear while hiking in Squamish over the weekend, prompting an investigation by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The woman was hiking along the Coho Trail around 7 p.m. Saturday when she encountered the bear near the second trestle bridge, according to a social media post by the BCCOS.

“As she attempted to retreat by jumping down to one side of the bridge, the bear followed and swatted her,” the service wrote Sunday, explaining the woman used a piece of lumber to defend herself.

“A passing cyclist came to her aid and helped fight the bear off. The bear disengaged but continued to follow the pair,” the post continues.

The BCCOS says the woman was not seriously injured.

In an effort to locate the bear, the BCCOS closed Coho Park in Garibaldi Estates and an area north of the site, towards Garibaldi Springs, on Sunday.