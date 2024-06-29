Search suspended for missing canoeist off Stanley Park
Rescue crews have called off their search for a paddler who went missing near Stanley Park on Friday.
That evening, a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-149 Cormorant helicopter could be seen circling the waters off of Third Beach.
The 65-year-old canoeist was reported missing around 5 p.m., the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria told CTV News Saturday.
“Multiple assets” from the Canadian Coast Guard were also involved in the search, Capt. Chris Dubé said.
He said the search has now been suspended and the matter has been handed over to the Vancouver Police Department, which is investigating the incident as a missing persons case.
CTV News has reached out to the VPD for more information and will update this story if a response is received.
