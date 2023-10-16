Search for senior missing in Whistler suspended

The search for a missing 80-year-old man and his dog in Whistler was suspended Sunday after volunteers logged more than 2,600 hours in seven days.

Robert McKean was last seen on Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way, according to the Whistler RCMP. He was walking his dog Lexi, a white and ginger Cavalier spaniel.

Authorities said the search involved 300 volunteers from 21 different search and rescue teams as well as police, two fire departments and concerned community members.

"Search techniques included ground searches, dog searching, (drone) searching, helicopter searching, accessing steep terrain with rope teams, neighbourhood enquiries, urban search et al.," a news release from the Whistler RCMP said.

"The RCMP have been in close contact with Mr. McKean's family who wanted to express their gratitude to all involved in the search," the statement form authorities continued.

McKean's disappearance will still be "vigorously" investigated by police and additional searches are being planned, but in the meantime, the Whistler RCMP is urging anyone with information to call 604-932-3044.

The senior is described as 5’6” tall with a “slim build” and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball cap, blue jeans and a blue Canucks hoodie.