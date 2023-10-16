Vancouver

    • Search for senior missing in Whistler suspended

    The search for a missing 80-year-old man and his dog in Whistler was suspended Sunday after volunteers logged more than 2,600 hours in seven days.

    Robert McKean was last seen on Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way, according to the Whistler RCMP. He was walking his dog Lexi, a white and ginger Cavalier spaniel.

    Authorities said the search involved 300 volunteers from 21 different search and rescue teams as well as police, two fire departments and concerned community members.

    "Search techniques included ground searches, dog searching, (drone) searching, helicopter searching, accessing steep terrain with rope teams, neighbourhood enquiries, urban search et al.," a news release from the Whistler RCMP said.

    "The RCMP have been in close contact with Mr. McKean's family who wanted to express their gratitude to all involved in the search," the statement form authorities continued.

    McKean's disappearance will still be "vigorously" investigated by police and additional searches are being planned, but in the meantime, the Whistler RCMP is urging anyone with information to call 604-932-3044.

    The senior is described as 5’6” tall with a “slim build” and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball cap, blue jeans and a blue Canucks hoodie. 

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News