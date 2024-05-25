VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Sea to Sky Hwy closed north of Whistler after multi-vehicle crash

    A Google Maps screenshot shows traffic north of Whistler after Highway 99 was closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle incident on Saturday, May 25. A Google Maps screenshot shows traffic north of Whistler after Highway 99 was closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle incident on Saturday, May 25.
    Highway 99, or the Sea to Sky, is closed in both directions north of Whistler, B.C., after a multi-vehicle crash, according to DriveBC.

    In an alert just before 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officials said the highway had been shut down about 10 kilometres north of the resort municipality near Heliport Road.

    The crash itself happened about one kilometre north of Whistler, between Heliport Road and Riverside Drive. Emergency crews are on scene.

    DriveBC warned to expect “major delays,” and said there is “no word” on when the highway will be back open.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

