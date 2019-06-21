On CTV Morning Live we traveled to City Contours in Surrey and met with Dr. James Bond to learn about SculpSure. Dr. Bond explained that many people struggle to get rid of stubborn body fat, even with diet and exercise. Dr. Bond says that the average adult has about 30 billion fat cells and once you become an adult you don't make new fat cells. Therefore, when people say that they have gained or lost weight they are just shrinking or expanding their existing fat cells.

As we age our excess fat storage tends to be dictated by gravity in regards to where we notice our stubborn spots accumulate. Dr. James Bond explained that a healthy lifestyle is an important component for our overall wellbeing. Having a nutritious diet with an appropriate caloric intake and exercise routine will help maintain a healthy body weight. That said, there are things that can be done for troublesome areas. Dr. Bond chatted about a treatment called SculpSure, which is WarmSculpting™. He shared that this treatment involves a non-invasive, light-based technology that targets and destroys treated fat cells. Treatments are fully customized and last 25 minutes. Once the treatment is complete patients can resume their daily activities, as there is no post-treatment downtime.

