Ryan Reynolds brings Wrexham AFC to BC Place for Saturday match with Whitecaps

The Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to rewrite the script when Hollywood A-lister and Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds brings Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club he co-owns, to BC Place for a friendly match on Saturday.

When Reynolds and his pal Rob McElhenney bought the club, which is the third-oldest in the world, it had fallen on hard times and was floundering in the National League, the fifth tier of soccer in the English league system.

"They wanted to build a football club and bring success to the town and see how it uplifts an area. And honestly, the uplift in Wrexham has been incredible,” said Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson at a news conference at BC Place Friday.

Three seasons into Reynolds' co-ownership, Wrexham AFC has twice earned promotion and is set to play in EFL League One, England's third tier, in the upcoming season.

A documentary series about the journey, called "Welcome to Wrexham," has brought worldwide attention to the small town in northern Wales and its football club’s lifelong fans.

A North American preseason tour brings the squad to Vancouver for Saturday’s match, and the promoters have replaced the stadium’s artificial turf with natural grass for the occasion.

"Maybe, hopefully, we can keep that permanent. I'm definitely excited to get the first taste of that tomorrow,” said Whitecaps FC midfielder Ali Ahmed. “It's a beautiful stadium and you know with the grass it's even better."

There was no sign of Reynolds at BC Place on Friday, but he is expected to attend Saturday’s match.

Players and staff at Wrexham AFC say he has formed strong bonds with them and community members – and when the cameras are off they get to see a side of him most don’t.

"He gets in touch, and after games he sends messages. You know, he's just great,” said defender Eoghan O’Connell. “I think him and Rob have been incredible for not just the club and the town, but for the whole league, really."

The documentary has created new Wrexham AFC fans in far-flung corners of the world and made celebrities out of local townsfolk who support the team.

The success of the series has given Whitecaps FC manager Vanni Sartini an idea.

"I would love the Whitecaps to do a similar thing. I would love it,” he joked with reporters. “You know, guys, I always want to be in front of the cameras."

That dream may not come true anytime soon, but don’t be surprised if Sartini and his squad make a cameo on the next season of "Welcome to Wrexham."