    Ryan Reynolds becomes newest member of Order of British Columbia

    Ryan Reynolds becomes the newest member of the Order of British Columbia at a private ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

    Ryan Reynolds is the newest member of the Order of British Columbia.

    The Vancouver-born actor and producer received the honour from Premier David Eby and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin at a private ceremony in Vancouver.

    The province's Intergovernmental Relations Secretariat says a last-minute scheduling conflict means Reynolds won't be attending a ceremony in Victoria on Thursday where more than a dozen other recipients will be recognized.

    The award is considered the province's highest honour.

    Recipients this year include Dr. Penny Ballem, who led B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccination program; nurses Evanna Brennan and Susan Giles, who have worked in the Downtown Eastside for decades; and Chief Harold Leighton, who has served as the chief councillor of the Metlakatla First Nation for more than 35 years.

    The government biography for Reynolds says he is a “homegrown heavyweight” whose kindness and selflessness have benefited countless people in B.C., Canada and beyond.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

