Road rage incident: Tesla driver knocked senior's teeth out, B.C. RCMP say

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a Tesla driver following a disturbing road rage incident that played out in North Vancouver, B.C., earlier this month.

The victim was driving along Rupert Street around 4 p. m. on Aug. 4 when a man in a black Tesla Model 3 started tailgating him, North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

"The victim then motioned to the Tesla driver to slow down," the detachment wrote. "It's alleged the Tesla driver then followed the victim until the victim pulled over."

The suspect then allegedly exited his vehicle and struck the victim – a man in his 70s – in the face with a baton.

North Vancouver RCMP said the victim suffered "significant injuries" to his face, and lost "several teeth" as a result of the attack.

Authorities managed to track down surveillance video of the incident, and shared two images with the public Thursday in the hopes that someone will recognize the suspect and come forward.

In a statement, Const. Mansoor Sahak said the RCMP is also hoping the Tesla driver "does the right thing and comes forward to provide their version of the events."

The suspect is described as a heavy-set South Asian man in his 30s. His Model 3 had black rims and red calipers.

North Vancouver RCMP asked anyone with information on the driver's identify – or dash-cam video captured in the 1400 block of Rupert Street, 500 to 700 blocks of Mountain Highway or 400 block of Harbour Avenue around the time of the incident – to contact the detachment at 604-985-1311.