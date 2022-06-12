Risk of flooding persists in regions across B.C.

People living in several regions of British Columbia are bracing for the possibility of flooding Sunday amid advisories, warnings and watches issued by the River Forecast Centre

In the Upper Fraser Valley, an evacuation alert for dozens of properties in the District of Kent remains in effect due to the risk of flooding from the Harrison River.

A high streamflow advisory is also still in effect for the Fraser River, from Quesnel downstream, including Big Bar, Boston Bar, and the Fraser Valley from Hope to the ocean.

"With significant mountain snowpack remaining in the Fraser River headwaters, flow may remain elevated for an extended period over the next one to two weeks (or more)," the advisory says.

"During this period, the river will remain vulnerable to extreme weather events, in particular heavy rainfall or extreme heat. Short-term (10-day) weather forecasts are not indicating a risk of extreme heat, however continued unsettled weather with precipitation in the B.C. Interior is anticipated to continue being the dominant weather pattern."

In the Interior, a flood watch has been issued for the North Thompson River, including tributaries around Barriere and Clearwater. The forecast centre is also maintaining flood watches for the Cariboo Mountains and tributaries flowing westward, which include the Quesnel and Horsefly rivers.

"Continued modest rises in river levels are expected over the weekend due to ongoing snowmelt. More unsettled weather is in the forecast into next week and may lead to additional rises in river levels at that time," the flood watch says.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks."

Merlin Blackwell, the mayor of Clearwater, put out a statement on social media telling people in the district that a flood watch is in effect and the emergency operations centre has been activated.

"This is a precautionary measure that allows us to actively monitor dike levels and to begin select protection operations if the need arises," he wrote on Twitter.

Meantime, a high streamflow advisory is in effect for the South Thompson and its tributaries including the Seymour, Eagle, Adams and Shuswap rivers.

"River levels are expected to see increased rates of rise on Monday and Tuesday in response to ongoing snowmelt and additional runoff from rainfall," the advisory says.

Rising snowmelt rates and rainfall is also leading to rising river levels in the Kootenays. A flood watch is in effect for the East Kootenays and a streamflow advisory for the West. More wet weather is expected there over the coming days "indicating risks for flooding over the Monday and Tuesday period, particularly in the East Kootenay region," according to the advisory.

Environment Canada has also issued a Special Weather Statement covering the same time period for the Elk Valley and East Kootenay, which is expected to experience the heaviest rainfall at about 30-45 millimetres.

The biggest area of concern remains the Liard River in the northeastern B.C., which includes tributaries around Fort Nelson and Highway 97 toward Watson Lake, which is still being classified as a flood warning.

Flood warnings, the most serious in a three-tiered alert system used by the forecast centre, mean flooding is expected.

With files from the Canadian Press.