

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Richmond Mounties are investigating yet another attempted daytime robbery in the city, after a woman reported that a man attempted to steal her purse.

On June 14, shortly after 4 p.m., Richmond RCMP say they were called to an attempted robbery on No. 3 Road between Westminster Highway and Saba Road.

There a 52-year-old Richmond woman said she was leaving a currency exchange business when she was approached by a man who sprayed her with a substance believed to be pepper spray. After attempting to steal her purse, the man ran away.

The woman was then treated for pepper spray exposure and other non-life threatening injuries.

"Our General Investigation Section is very active in this case. The time and location of this incident suggests that many people would have seen or heard something," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a news release.

"We credit the woman for making as much noise to draw help and attention to her."

Hwang added that officers are now asking for dashcam footage from drivers who may have been in the area around that time.

"That footage could prove instrumental in identifying the suspect," he said.

Police have also released photos of the suspect, who is described as an Asian male, with a slim build. He was wearing a dark grey hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cap and had a large black duffel bag over his shoulder.

This attempted theft comes after a series of thefts in Richmond’s downtown core.

According to officers, three other robberies took place between July 3 and July 9 when victims "had either a cell phone, purse or satchel snatched from their hands by a male suspect riding a bike."

In addition to those robberies, Mounties say they're investigating two others, plus one attempted robbery, where a suspect targeted someone who had recently taken out cash from an ATM.

Those crimes took place in the afternoon and early evening between June 30 and July 5 near three local banks.

Anyone with information on the June 14 robbery is asked to contact Const. J. Kunnamkudath at 604-278-1212 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.