Richmond hotel with lion-shaped door knockers on stalls nominated in best bathroom contest

A luxury boutique hotel in Richmond, B.C., may be home to Canada's best bathroom.

The Versante Hotel, located on Bridgeport Road south of the Richmond Night Market, is in the running for the annual title given out by Cintas Canada.

The shortlist announced Wednesday was based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design, those behind the event said in a news release.

The Versante Hotel was nominated for its "showstopping," large oval washroom, which Cintas describes as being "decked out in gold accented accessories," including lion-shaped door knockers on private, fully enclosed stalls.

The unisex washroom is red and black, with Chinese lanterns hung above ceramic pedestal sinks.

Cintas says it was "designed to offer guests a drama-filled Instagram moment."

The new hotel is close to the Vancouver International Airport, is pet-friendly and has a year-round rooftop pool.

Two adults looking to book their stay should expect to pay a minimum rate of between $319 and $498 a night, based on the hotel's availability calendar for the next two months.

The price some days drops to about $300 on some fall and winter dates, though that's just the starting rate.

And of course, the nicer the room, the higher the price. Suites range, on more expensive dates, from $518 to $8,888 for its two-bedroom penthouse.

When it comes to this year's contest, it seems Alberta has the best odds of claiming the prize ($2,500 in facility services from Cintas).

Three washrooms in the province are nominated, including one at Edmonton boutique Majesty and Friends.

A bright mural and flooring inside were inspired by ice cream. Underscoring the theme, there are sprinkles on the toilet, floor and walls, along with a cherry-shaped toilet brush and bright pink toilet paper.

Also in Alberta is nominee Niton Junction Petro-Canada, a gas station with a bathroom described as "charming," with an "elegant, yet relaxed, feel."

And Rollick Co., a skateboard, bike and fishing shop in Black Diamond, Alta., made the list with its design, intended to be a conversation starter and a "great place for a selfie." Its facilities were painted by a local graffiti and tattoo artist.

A rainforest-themed restroom at the Toronto Zoo is also in the top five. This particular washroom is located in the zoo's African Rainforest pavilion, and is meant to "offer guests the opportunity to imagine themselves under the leafy canopy" of the actual rainforest.

Touches like the silhouettes on privacy screens are meant to make guests think of the western lowland gorilla, a species that lives in the habitat the washroom mimics.

Cintas is asking the public to vote for the winner between now and July 8.

All photos provided by Cintas Canada.