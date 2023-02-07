Reward of up to $250K for one of 'Least-Wanted Valentines' in Metro Vancouver

Murder and manslaughter suspects are among the six men named in Crime Stoppers' latest list of the "Least-Wanted Valentines" in Metro Vancouver.

There are some familiar faces on the list, including convicted killer Rabih Alkhalil, also known as Robbie, who has been on the run since escaping from the North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre in Port Coquitlam last July.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and charge of any wanted suspect – but a partnership with the BOLO Program has allowed for a much larger reward of $250,000 in Alkhalil's case.

Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, said her organization received upwards of 4,000 anonymous tips last year, leading to 73 arrests and the seizure of 13 illegal weapons. She urged anyone with information on the "Least-Wanted Valentines" to come forward.

"Someone, somewhere knows where these people are and we're urging them to do the right thing and call Crime Stoppers anonymously," Annis said in a news release.

"Your anonymity is guaranteed by the Supreme Court of Canada. You'll never be questioned or called to testify."

Alkhalil, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a brazen public shooting in Vancouver. The victim, Sandip Duhre, was gunned down outside a restaurant in the city's downtown core in 2012. Alkhalil is described as being 5'10" tall and weighing 165 lbs.

The other five suspects on this year's "Least-Wanted Valentines" list are:

Jemroi Alunday Ibarra , 34, wanted for production of a controlled substance. Ibarra is 5'9" tall and weighs 200 lbs.

, 34, wanted for production of a controlled substance. Ibarra is 5'9" tall and weighs 200 lbs. Kevin Asi Gonzales , 33, wanted for production of a controlled substance. Gonzales is 5'5" tall and weighs 165 lbs.

, 33, wanted for production of a controlled substance. Gonzales is 5'5" tall and weighs 165 lbs. Duc Quan Phung , 36, wanted for production of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled drug/substance for the purpose of trafficking. Phung is 5'9" and weighs 143 lbs.

, 36, wanted for production of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled drug/substance for the purpose of trafficking. Phung is 5'9" and weighs 143 lbs. Ricky Korasak , 37, wanted for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault. Korasak is 5'8" tall, weighs 168 lbs. and has a tattoo on his right forearm reading "Laos."

, 37, wanted for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault. Korasak is 5'8" tall, weighs 168 lbs. and has a tattoo on his right forearm reading "Laos." Drayton James Steinhauer, 31, wanted for manslaughter, break and enter, and robbery. He's 6' tall and weighs 196 lbs.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers accepts tips by phone at 1-800-222-8477, on the P3 app available to Apple and Android users, on the SolveCrime.ca website and on the organization's Facebook page.