Retailers look out of province for Christmas turkeys as avian flu decimates B.C. farms
Nearly half of B.C. turkey farms have been hit with avian flu outbreaks recently, and many have been forced to cull their entire flock – leading to a shortage of fresh turkeys right before Christmas.
When its long-time supplier near Chilliwack saw its flock decimated by avian flu, Meridian Farm Market was left scrambling to fill thousands of pre-orders for fresh turkeys at its eight Metro Vancouver locations.
“Our farmer Trevor, at Skye Hi farms, we placed our order with him just as per usual at the beginning of the season. Then he called us a few weeks ago and said, 'Half of my flock's gone, it has the flu. We’re not going to be able to sell those to you.' And then it was a week later, the rest of the them were gone as well,” said market owner Josh Penner, who ended up ordering turkeys from farms in Ontario.
“I can’t speak to the supply in other retail stores, but imagine they’re doing the same thing, trying to find supply that’s not local and not affected by the avian flu,” Penner continued.
“It’s a pretty big deal, I don’t think people really understand the extent of it just how many farms have been affected, and how that’s going to affect the availability for fresh turkeys this Christmas.”
Mask Siemens with the BC Poultry Association Emergency Operations Centre says 17 out 40 of the province's turkey farms have been hit with avian flu outbreaks since November.
“It’s emotionally devastating, it’s financially devastating,” he said.
“We are seeing now some turkey farms that got affected in the spring getting hit for a second time here in fall. So, you can imagine the mental health challenges that some of these farmers are going through right now is enormous.”
Siemens said with so many hard-hit B.C. farms, the demand for turkey can’t be met by local suppliers this year.
“We might need to open up a broader view of what’s local this year, and kind of view Canadian family farms as more of a local option, unfortunately,” Siemens said. “Being in Canada we all work together across the country to try to keep that market filled as much as possible, but it is particularly difficult considering the time of year that we are facing this.”
For Penner, taking his business to Ontario was heartbreaking.
“This is a real travesty for Trevor (at Skye Hi farms) and his family. This is a huge part of their income. And we have been dealing with him for over 25 years.”
Penner is committed to returning to his local supplier as soon as the farm is back online.
His advice as people plan holiday dinners during the turkey shortage? Act fast.
“If you want to have a fresh turkey for Christmas, you should place an order or find one today.”
