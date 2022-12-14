Retailers look out of province for Christmas turkeys as avian flu decimates B.C. farms

Turkey

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run

A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener