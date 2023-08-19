Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap experiencing 'unparalleled crisis,' regional district says

Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes along Shuswap Lake Friday in what the regional district called its "most devastating wildfire day in history."

Officials in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District say two structures are confirmed to have been lost in Celista, but the state of the communities of Scotch Creek and Lee Creek is not known for certain, and other losses are possible.

"Today marks an unprecedented and profoundly challenging day for the Shuswap region," the CSRD said in a statement Friday evening, calling the situation "an unparalleled crisis."

A total of nine evacuation orders are in effect as a result of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, affecting some 3,700 properties, including all of Scotch Creek.

Another 800 properties in and around the community of Sorrento are on evacuation alert, and Highway 1 was closed between Chase and Sorrento Friday night because of the blaze. It remained closed as of mid-morning Saturday.

The Scotch Creek and Takana Bay bridges were closed, and evacuees in the area were told to evacuate by boat.

On Saturday morning, the CSRD and Interior Health issued a boil water notice for users of the Sorrento and Mac Reedman water system "due to uncertainty that adequate treatment is being met."

Water system users are advised to boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute, add two drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water, or use bottled water.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire has been burning since July 12, but gusting winds on Thursday and Friday greatly increased the danger it posed.

As of late Friday night, the blaze had grown to just over 10,000 hectares, or 100 square kilometres, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

There are 37 wildland firefighters assigned to the blaze, along with 15 helicopters shared across the "Adams Complex" of fires, which includes the Rossmoore Lake and Bush Creek East wildfires, in addition to Lower East Adams Lake.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire also has 37 pieces of heavy equipment and 80 structure protection resources responding to it, according to the wildfire service.

With files from The Canadian Press