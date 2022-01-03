Rescue dog made famous by Korean TV network found in B.C. 5 weeks after bolting from owners

A B.C. rescue dog named 'Milla' is seen in a photo from an online fundraiser launched after her disappearance. (GoFundMe / Help Rescue Milla!) A B.C. rescue dog named 'Milla' is seen in a photo from an online fundraiser launched after her disappearance. (GoFundMe / Help Rescue Milla!)

Vancouver Top Stories