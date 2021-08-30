VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting in a residential part of Vancouver.

Vancouver police told CTV News Vancouver its officers were called at about 2:45 a.m. Monday about shots being fired near Cambie Street and 63rd Avenue.

Hours later, part of a street and a home remained behind police tape. A bullet hole could be seen in a window of the home and dozens of evidence markers were on the ground.

"We are continuing to investigate as we don’t have any victims or suspects as of yet," Vancouver police said in an emailed statement.