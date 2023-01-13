Report details plans for long-awaited Granville Street renewal project

Vancouver is one step closer to revamping the Granville Entertainment District.

On Wednesday, council will meet to vote on a report from city staff detailing long-awaited plans to revitalize the area.

The report outlines proposed initiatives for Granville Street between Drake and Robson that would, among other things, improve access to transit and increase office space.

There are also plans to replace single-room occupancy hotels with better quality housing – the report notes the Granville Strip currently has the highest concentration of SROs in Vancouver outside of the Downtown Eastside.

But city councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung said she believes that housing might make more sense elsewhere.

"The primary vision I see for the entertainment district is that it is a commercial and entertainment destination, and that's not always compatible with living conditions," the ABC councillor said.

According to the report, the proposed plans would “help to re-establish Granville as an exciting, welcoming, safe and inclusive downtown destination.”

"My hopes are that we have a vibrant, exciting destination that people want to spend time in during the day (and) during the evening," Kirby-Yung said.

One project that’s already in the works is the 800 Granville Street Proposal. The redevelopment will preserve the Commodore Ballroom and offer new retail, performance and restaurant spaces

Jeff Guignard, the executive director of B.C.'s Alliance of Beverage Licensees, a group that advocates for the province's liquor and hospitality industry, said this is exactly what the city needs.

"The Granville Entertainment District should be a shining entertainment and cultural beacon for our city. If we're going to call ourselves a world-class city, we need to have world-class culture and entertainment experiences," he told CTV News.

If the report passes, the city estimates it will take 18 months for the project to be completed.