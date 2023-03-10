'Recovery scams' targeting sextortion victims are on the rise, experts warn
A panicked 14-year-old from British Columbia and his family paid $1,500 to a company that claimed it would recover intimate images that were being used to extort him. It didn't.
Darren Laur, chief training officer at White Hatter, an internet safety and digital literacy education company based in Victoria said the teen's family reached out to him with their story after the other firm told them there was nothing that could be done.
He said the boy had fallen victim to a growing fraud tactic.
“These companies are popping up all over the place right now. Why? Because sextortion is on a huge increase,” Laur said in an interview. “They're almost becoming predatory in and of themselves, in my opinion.”
“Sextortion” refers to threats based on a sexual image of a victim, or an image that's been altered to make it appear sexual.
Many Canadians learned of the risks of sextortion through Amanda Todd, a teenager from Port Coquitlam, B.C., who died by suicide at age 15 in October 2012, a few weeks after posting a video using flash cards to describe being tormented by an online predator.
A Dutch man was convicted in B.C. Supreme Court last year of extortion, harassment and distribution of child pornography in Todd's case.
“It disgusts me how these rings of offenders (operate). First they're sextorting people and now they're trying to get more money out of taking their image down,” Carol Todd, Amanda's mother, said in an interview.
“When you're in desperate mode, you'll do anything, so the messaging we need to get it out there is to not fall for it with these companies.”
She said authorities “missed the mark when Amanda died.”
“We thought it was a one-off. No one knew what (sextortion) was, but here we are 10 years later, and it's an epidemic now with young kids.”
The RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre said it received a total of 52,306 complaints about the crime for the year 2020-21, marking a 510 per cent increase from seven years earlier.
The Winnipeg-based Centre for Child Protection runs Cybertip, Canada's tip line for reporting online child sexual abuse. It has reported receiving “an unprecedented volume of reports from youth, and sometimes their concerned parents, about falling prey to aggressive sextortion tactics,” amounting to about 300 online sextortion cases a month.
Cybertip is now warning about sextortion recovery scams, wherefraudsters target the same people who were victims of the extortion scam, claiming they will be able to recover intimate images for a fee.
It said reports shared by victims online reveal that these individuals and groups, sometimes referred to as “recovery scammers,” often self-advertise as hackers, cybersecurity or reputation management firms.
“Oftentimes, in an environment where (people are) highly desperate, they're more vulnerable to paying that money, or reaching out and trying to figure out a way to resolve the situation as quickly as possible,”Catherine Tabak, the tip line's program manager, said in an interview.
“It just creates a sort of additional layer of vulnerability for them when they've been victimized by sextortion.”
She notes that this type of scam is not new, but echoed that it has increased alongside the boom in sextortion.
“We really wanted to put the word out there to kind of get ahead of the game because we were seeing an increase in calls and victims coming forward indicating that they had contacted these companies, or that they've been in touch with someone that was presenting themselves as being a hacker that could help them out.”
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma tabled legislation Monday that would provide additional protections for people whose intimate images are shared without permission.
While publication of intimate images without consent is already an offence under the Criminal Code, Sharma said the bill would create new legal rights and remedies people could use to stop distribution of the images and seek compensation for the harms caused.
Laur, who is also retired Victoria police sergeant, said the bill didn't come as a surprise because the government consulted him and other stakeholders about it.
“This piece of legislation is, in my opinion, groundbreaking,” he said in an interview. “Is it going to solve the issue? No. Is it another tool in the tool box for survivors? Absolutely.”
He said it may have a “small deterrent effect,” but he expects sextortionists and recovery scammers to continue to profit.
“It won't necessarily prevent it from happening. If the Criminal Code stopped everything, we wouldn't need police officers anymore,” he said. “The bigger benefit to this is that it holds the offender accountable for what they've done.”
The new laws are more likely to help people whose intimate images have been shared by someone they know, which happens more often to females targeted by previous partners, he said.
Calgary Police Service Det. Steve Brighton, who works for the Southern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit, said police are also concerned about the rise of sextortion recovery scams.
“I haven't seen it in Alberta yet, but I know the U.S. has seen it and we know about it occurring in the U.S., and that's just another way for these offenders to make money,” he said.
He added that he believes sextortion is a vastly under-reported crime.
“It's a huge worldwide problem now, and I don't think I don't even think we've touched the surface in identifying the victims.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
Fraudster red flags: How businesses can look out for scams, protect customers
Many Canadians are subjected to fraud and scams each year, the most common being credit card fraud, and to coincide with Fraud Awareness Month in March, CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of the red flags for individuals and businesses.
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Duclos warns provinces to stop letting patients be charged for virtual health care
Provinces that continue to allow private clinics to charge patients directly for virtual health care could see their future federal funding clawed back, as the government moved Friday to put an end to a proliferation of for-profit virtual care in Canada.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce. Watch W5's 'Dog Fight' on CTV, Saturday at 7 p.m.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island restaurants opening amid troubled times
The kitchen of Victoria's Ugly Duckling Dining and Provisions restaurant hums like a well oiled machine, even though it's only been open for a month.
-
COVID-19 vaccine mandate for B.C. government workers ending April 3
The B.C. government is ending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for many provincial employees.
-
B.C. extends deadline for businesses wanting to make patios permanent
Restaurants, bars and other businesses that are hoping to make their new outdoor patios permanent have been given more time to apply for authorization, the province announced Friday.
Calgary
-
Calgary's unemployment rate is now the highest in Canada
Though unemployment rates throughout Alberta remained little changed last month, Calgary now has the dubious honour of being the city with the highest jobless numbers in all of Canada.
-
'The moral is the title': Theatre Calgary presents world premiere production of Forgiveness
Some plays are more personal than others for theatre artists. None is more personal for Theatre Calgary artistic director Stafford Arima than Forgiveness, which opens Friday night at Max Bell Theatre in Arts Commons.
-
New mental health centre for Alberta youth opens in Calgary on Monday
A new mental health centre for children opens in Calgary on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, killed in dog attack on Alberta First Nation
A five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack on a First Nation in northern Alberta. He is believed to have been attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon on Whitefish First Nation, nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.
-
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors head coach and GM suspended, four players done for season following Edmonton incident
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
Toronto
-
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario storm brings 'near white-out' conditions to parts of the GTA
The official start to spring may be only 10 days away, but winter isn't letting go of southern Ontario just yet.
-
Ontario considering banning TikTok in public schools
Ontario is considering banning TikTok in public schools, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce says.
Montreal
-
'This is about pride:' Peladeau purchases Montreal Alouettes from CFL
For Pierre Karl Peladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday.
-
Wheelchair user beaten, robbed while using Montreal metro station elevator
A man who uses a wheelchair says he was badly beaten and robbed while trying to board an elevator at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal last Friday. The attack has left Alexandre Vallerand, 29, shaken and afraid to ride the metro alone.
-
Fake Montreal music festival advertising $600 tickets online
Want to see Harry Styles, Doja Cat and SZA in Montreal this summer? Don't hold your breath. The so-called 'Festival Aurora' is not what it claims to be, various sources confirmed to CTV News Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Letter signed by 45 doctors says patient safety at Winnipeg hospital ‘severely compromised’
Doctors at Winnipeg’s Grace Hospital have written a letter to Manitoba’s health minister, sounding an alarm on staffing shortages.
-
City crews ready to deal with forecasted snowfall
Winnipeg city crews are on standby as southern Manitoba braces for snowfall.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death at Main Street building
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found in a Main Street building by paramedics.
Saskatoon
-
Report says Saskatoon city budget pressures will be 'coming to a head' next year
The financial pressures at city hall are continuing to mount, according to a new report from city administration outlining the current and future fiscal situation.
-
How a U of S Huskies shirt landed in an SNL sketch
Many in Saskatchewan were pleasantly surprised to see a character in a Saturday Night Live sketch wearing a shirt bearing the University of Saskatchewan Huskies logo and were curious how it ended up there.
-
Man allegedly assaulted after grocery shopping: Saskatoon police
A man who allegedly assaulted another man who had been grocery shopping was arrested by Saskatoon police.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw Warriors head coach and GM suspended, four players done for season following Edmonton incident
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
-
Moose Jaw fire crews battle blaze in 'challenging' conditions until early morning
Moose Jaw fire crews were on scene until early Friday morning, battling a blaze that destroyed a strip mall, contending with winds and cold weather.
-
Regina police investigating alleged assault that reportedly involved 10 or more youth
Regina police are investigating after a report of multiple youths assaulting a girl on a bus.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Tempers flare as CBRM council debates whether to return housing money to Ottawa
A capacity crowd attended Cape Breton Regional Municipality council chambers on Friday to discuss what to do with $5 million for affordable housing.
-
Canada’s best university basketball teams arrive in Halifax for national championships
This weekend marks the return of the U Sports Final 8 basketball championship for the first time since 2019.
London
-
Tip received in case of missing Lambton County woman
Police now believe 34-year-old Deanna Timms of Brooke-Alvinston, left a home in London at the end of February 2021 with another person, with plans to return to Lambton County — she has not been seen since.
-
Snow and logistics scrub London airport flights as new destination wish list is revealed
Amid a steady snowfall, London International is coping with both short-term challenges and long-term growth.
-
New exhibit brings you into a world of Claude Monet’s paintings
If you enjoyed Vincent Van Gogh’s art exhibit last fall, you’re going to want to see Claude Monet’s new exhibit. ‘Imagine Monet: The Immersive Experience’ opened in London, Ont. on Friday at 100 Kellogg Ln.
Northern Ontario
-
Expert explains how murder suspect’s DNA could have gotten on Sweeney’s fingernails
A forensic biologist with the Centre of Forensic Sciences testified Friday that physical contact is the most likely way that Robert Steven Wright’s DNA was found on Renee Sweeney’s fingernails.
-
Ontario students will have to take a new course to graduate. Here’s what you need to know
Ontario students will soon have to take a technology or a trade credit in order to graduate.
-
North Bay woman charged with drug trafficking, $33K in narcotics seized
A 30-year-old North Bay woman accused of dealing narcotics has been arrested as police seize $33,000 in fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.
Kitchener
-
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
Police investigating shooting in Brantford
Police are appealing for information after a man was found with a single gunshot wound in Brantford.
-
No injuries after pair of collisions on Hwy 24 west of Brantford
Police have reopened Highway 24 south of Paris, Ont. after a pair of collisions.