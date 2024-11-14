VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Public invited to sign condolences book for former B.C. premier John Horgan

    Premier John Horgan answers questions at a press conference in the Hall of Honour at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Premier John Horgan answers questions at a press conference in the Hall of Honour at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
    Share

    The public is being invited to share messages in memory of late B.C. premier John Horgan.

    A book of condolences is open for signatures both online and in person, and anyone can express their sympathy until the day after Horgan’s yet-to-be-scheduled memorial service, the province says.

    Any messages will be shared with the former premier’s family.

    The online book is available at this link, and the physical book will be open for signatures in the Hall of Honour at parliament in Victoria starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will be available on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. thereafter.

    Horgan died at age 65 on Tuesday after his third battle with cancer. “John from Langford,” as he liked to be called, was a longtime public servant who was first elected to the legislature in 2005. He was chosen as NDP leader in 2014, and became premier in 2017 when the party formed government for the first time in 16 years. Horgan served in the office until 2022, when he stepped down due to health concerns. He was appointed Canada’s ambassador to Germany late last year.

    B.C.’s 36th premier is being remembered by friends and colleagues a “remarkable person” who could connect with anyone, had a great sense of humour and above all loved the province he served. Allies and rivals alike from across the political spectrum have spoken fondly of Horgan’s character and legacy in the days following his death.

    The flag at the legislature was half-mast Wednesday as New Democrat MLAs were sworn in at a bittersweet ceremony. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News