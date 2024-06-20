Recognize this man? Kamloops RCMP seek arson suspect

Mounties in Kamloops are asking for help identifying a man they say is suspected of setting a trailer on fire earlier this month.

The alleged arson of the "mobile site trailer" was reported to the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment on the night of June 5, police said in a news release Thursday.

"At the time of the fire, witnesses reported a suspect running from the scene," said spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

"Police are distributing images of the suspect taken from security video in the hope that someone will be able to recognize him and help further the arson investigation."

The man is described as standing 6' tall with a slender build and "tanned skin."

Anyone with information is urged to call 250-314-1800 and quote file number 2024-17229.