Recall expanded to include more sexual enhancement products, workout supplements sold in B.C.

Two of several products seized by Health Canada are shown in provided images from the agency. Two of several products seized by Health Canada are shown in provided images from the agency.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Indigenous delegates meet with the Pope

Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors are in Rome for meetings with Pope Francis this week, hoping to secure a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system. CTV National News is reporting from Rome and will be providing on-the-ground coverage of the talks with daily digital updates.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener