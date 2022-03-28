Recall expanded to include more sexual enhancement products, workout supplements sold in B.C.
A recall first issued earlier this month involving sexual enhancement products sold in B.C. has now been expanded to include more brands, as well as various workout supplements.
Health Canada issued an advisory Monday, warning the public that the unauthorized products may pose "serious health risks."
Sexual enhancement products labelled as "Libigrow XXXTREME 200K" and "Spanish Fly Sex Liquid" have been added to the recall after it was discovered both products contained yohimbe, which is a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, that can lead to "serious adverse reactions," especially in people who already have high blood pressure, or heart, kidney or liver disease.
These are just the latest products to join dozens of other previously recalled sexual enhancement products, including "Lucky Lady" and "ResERECTION."
The agency said it seized thousands of the impacted items from E-Sensuals, Source Adult, One Stop Love Shop and Fantasy Factory stores across B.C.
Several of the previously recalled items were also found to contain dangerous subtances designed to treat erectile dysfunction, including tadalafil.
Tadalafil, according to Health Canada, is a prescription drug that should only be used under a doctor's supervision, the federal agency said in its advisory.
It can cause life-threateningly low blood pressure when combined with certain medications, and comes with a risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular side effects in people with heart problems.
Some of the products also contained sildenafil, which is another drug used to treat erectile dysfunction and can have similar risks.
Several workout supplements were added to the recall for containing harmful chemicals such as cardarine, ibutamoren, ligandrol and ostarine.
All of the recalled supplements, including "MYO-CARD" and "MYO-TKO" have been pulled from the shelves of the Reflex Supplements store in Delta.
Health Canada urged anyone who has purchased these products to stop using them immediately and contact a health-care professional if they have any health concerns.
The following sexual enhancement products have been seized from stores across B.C.:
- Libigrow XXXTREME 200K
- Spanish Fly Sex Liquid
- Kangaroo
- Red Mamba
- White Panther Extreme 50K
- VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K (silver and gold)
- Triple Green
- Spanish Fly 20,000
- Spanish Fly 22,000
- Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (red and blue)
- Rhino 69 Platinum
- Rhino 69 Extreme 35000
- ResERECTION!
- Poseidon Platinum 3500
- Poseidon Platinum 10000
- Never Rest
- Master Zone 1500 (blue and gold)
- Lucky Lady
- Jaguar 3000
- Blue Diamond
- Black Panther Platinum 30K
- Black Panther #1 Triple Maximum
- Black Mamba Premium Triple Maximum
- Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000
- Alien Power Platinum 11000
The following workout supplements have been seized from Reflex Supplements in Delta:
- MYO-CARD
- MYO-HGH
- MYO-LGD
- MYO-STA
- MYO-TKO
With files from CTV Vancouver's Kendra Mangione.
