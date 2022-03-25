Rebate coming for B.C. drivers to offset high gas prices

B.C. drivers impacted by high gas prices will soon receive a rebate from the province, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.

Horgan announced the $110 rebate alongside Solicitor General Mike Farnworth. The rebates will be distributed through the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia to most customers who had a basic auto insurance policy in February.

Commercial ICBC customers will get a rebate of $165, because their gas expenses are often higher, Farnworth said.

"People are facing increased costs through no fault of their own, but as a chain reaction that started with Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine," Horgan said. "As a result of our work to fix ICBC, we’re in a position to put money back in people’s pockets to help a little with these increased costs."

The rebate is expected to cost $395 million. Those who are eligible to receive a payment will get it in May if they are signed up for direct deposit with ICBC. Those who aren't will receive a cheque in June.

As gas prices creep up to the $2 mark once again, many B.C. drivers were hoping for financial relief from the province.

Gas prices hit an all-time high two weeks ago, reaching about 214.9 cents per litre at many Metro Vancouver stations.

Oil prices, ongoing supply issues, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine are all driving up the cost.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in an unprecedented increase in the price of gas and other day-to-day goods," Farnworth said during the announcement. "I'm pleased that we're able to issue a relief rebate this spring."

Along with the incoming rebate, there may be other short-term relief on the way at the pumps. Dan McTeague, a gas price analyst, said drivers can expect prices to drop three cents on Saturday and again on Sunday.

