RCMP use plane to track theft suspect fleeing on speeding motorcycle from Kelowna to Kamloops

Mounties deployed an airplane recently to track a suspect on a speeding motorcycle from a crime scene in Kelowna to a hotel in Kamloops.

The RCMP, in a statement, said officers were called to a home in Kelowna on May 29 after a woman reported that an acquaintance had stolen $1,500 in cash from her before fleeing on his motorbike – a blue Suzuki with no licence plate.

Soon after, according to police, patrol officers saw the suspect speeding down Highway 97.

"Officers in fully marked police vehicles made attempts to stop the suspect, who continued to ride dangerously at extreme speeds, ignoring police efforts," the media release from Kelowna RCMP says, adding that the ground pursuit was called off in the name of public safety.

Instead, police tracked the man on the motorcycle from the air using the RCMP plane.

"Once in Kamloops, the suspect parked his motorcycle at a local hotel and entered seemingly not knowing he was followed from the air. RCMP officers converged on the hotel and the suspect was quickly arrested without incident," the statement from police continues.

The suspect, who has not been named, is facing charges of theft under $5,000, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.