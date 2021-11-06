RCMP seek suspected serial robber after string of incidents in B.C. Interior

Vancouver -

Mounties in the Okanagan Valley are investigating a string of recent armed robberies that they believe may have been committed by the same man.

The first of the five incidents happened on Oct. 18 in Osoyoos, where local RCMP officers were called for a report of a robbery with a firearm in the 9000 block of Main Street just after 9:10 p.m.

The next incident happened in West Kelowna on Oct. 24 in the 2500 block of Dobbin Road just before 6:05 p.m., according to police.

The following day, Oct. 25, two robberies were reported. The first happened just before 5:15 a.m. at a store in the 6000 block of Main Street in Oliver. The second happened just after 10 p.m. that night in the 11000 block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

Finally, on Nov. 4, police were called to the 5000 block of Clement Crescent in Peachland just after 6:45 a.m. for another reported robbery.

In each case, the suspect entered the business, told employees he had a gun, threatened them and demanded money, according to police. He fled each location with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The West Kelowna, Kelowna, Osoyoos, Oliver and Lake Country RCMP detachments are all involved in the investigation of the robberies, and they believe they're all looking for the same suspect.

Police described the alleged serial robber as a white man who stands between 5'8" and 5'10" tall and is between 30 and 40 years old.

He has dark hair with a receding hairline, and he has a tattoo on his right hand, as well as a tattoo sleeve on his left arm that includes red ink.

Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating the suspect. Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the robberies should call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, police said.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.