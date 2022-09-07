Rate of COVID-19 vaccination among B.C. kids 'a concern' for health officials
The stubbornly low rate of children in B.C. who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is "a concern" for health officials, but no concrete plans to change their approach have been announced.
On Tuesday, as kids headed back to class in schools where restrictions and mask mandates have been lifted, the province released the latest vaccination numbers.
Just over 57 per cent of kids aged five to 11 have received one dose – a number that's barely changed in the past six months.
Dr. Penny Ballem, who is in charge of the province's immunization rollout, noted this figure and said she is "hopeful we can pick up on those results" during a push to get more people boosted in the lead-up to respiratory season.
"Children across the province are returning to school and it's very, very important that as parents, as families, as grandparents that we really try and ensure that those children and youth are protected against COVID," she said.
"We just encourage them to carry on and take their vaccine as it's being made available throughout the next coming months."
This approach, according to one expert, is the same one the province has been taking since vaccines were approved in November of last year – and plateauing numbers suggest it is not effective.
"Every time someone talks, they give some weak, standard, boilerplate message," said Dr. Marie Tarrant, a professor in the School of Nursing at University of British Columbia Okanagan.
"But I don't really see any actual sort of effort or program -- any sort of strategy. I don't really see a strategy other than urging people to get vaccinated. I just think that there's no real plan -- not that I'm aware of or that has been made public -- to up those rates."
The province also provided data on progress on vaccinating kids between six months and four years old. Registration has been open since mid-July and the first doses were administered on Aug. 10. So far, 12.7 per cent of eligible children have been registered while just over eight per cent have received one shot.
Tarrant says this is not surprising to her, noting that research she has done suggests parents' hesitation is higher when it comes to vaccinating younger children.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday rates among kids under 12 are "a concern for us" and that the uptake for the youngest kids is not "where we want to be."
WHAT'S BEING DONE TO MOVE THE NEEDLE?
Henry alluded to a few things that are being planned or will be rolled out soon in an attempt to increase the number of children who are vaccinated.
While British Columbians 12 and older can get a shot at a pharmacy, vaccines for kids are only currently available at dedicated clinics run by health authorities. Setting up clinics in the province's public schools is one thing Tarrant thinks could make a big difference, as it seems to have done in other jurisdictions.
"It is more convenient for parents and for parents with multiple children," she said.
Asked about whether province-wide, school-based immunization was in the cards, Henry said that is something that is being left in the hands of individual health authorities.
"We know that local public health knows where those strategies work best," she said.
Henry also mentioned equipping pediatricians and family doctors to administer the vaccine, saying it's something the province is working on but stopped short of providing further details.
"We know that those are trusted sources for parents where they feel comfortable bringing their younger children to get immunized," she said.
Tarrant is on board with this idea, saying that making COVID-19 vaccination available at the same time and place as other routine childhood shots is something Tarrant thinks would work better both short and long-term.
"They can encourage, they can talk to their patients but they don't have the vaccine in their clinics, whereas for many, particularly if they have a population of clients who are children, they will have all the routine vaccinations in their office," she said.
Another effort Henry mentioned was an awareness campaign to be launched sometime in the coming weeks in order to "build some confidence and to help parents answer the questions that they have about vaccination."
While Tarrant says all of these moves would be welcome, she is concerned about how the school year will play out given that other measures like masks and distancing are no longer in place.
WHY HAS PROGRESS STALLED?
Henry offered several explanations for why parents have been holding off.
Among the reasons she says she has heard are families being busy over the summer and worries over potential side effects.
"It's a decision that we heard many parents are anxious to make for their children, that they have concerns about," she said.
"Many parents want to wait a little bit and see how it's working and other children."
The province will be releasing updated modeling next week and Henry said the data shows "a lot of young people, especially school-aged children" have been infected in the last six to eight months and are delaying vaccination or choosing not to get their kids vaccinated for this reason. Henry stressed that getting a vaccine three months after infection is advised.
Tarrant says this is consistent with her research among parents which has found that a sizable percentage are "really more concerned about the vaccine than they are about COVID." However, she says even if most kids do get a mild infection, the Omicron wave showed that an increase in overall cases did correlate with an increase in hospitalizations among children.
The return to school, she says, brings a very real risk of reinfection for children – something Tarrant says we still don't fully understand the impact of.
"You have kids in schools this year with no precautions and most of them are going to get it again, particularly if they're not vaccinated and not boosted," she said.
Tarrant also suspects that the lifting of mandates and public health orders is a factor. When kids between 12 and 17 became eligible in June of 2021, restrictions were widespread. By September of that year – when proof of vaccination became mandatory – nearly 80 per cent of kids in this age group had one dose. That number has since increased to just over 87 per cent.
"Not long after the vaccine for the younger kids came out all the mandates were gone. … Removing all the restrictions, removing all the precautions, you're sending a message that it's not a problem anymore," she said.
"Everyone understands the need to go back to normal. I think we are in a way, way, way better place than we were even a year ago -- but we need to be vigilant."
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
Undercover officers, wire taps were part of Coutts border protest investigation
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'
A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
BREAKING | 1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place
Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
Family, friends relieved after British boyfriend pleads guilty to killing B.C. woman
A British man has pleaded guilty to killing his Canadian girlfriend, who was visiting him in England but had decided to fly home early the week she was murdered.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. announces tax credit increases, rent hike cap amid 'unprecedented inflation'
The British Columbia government will provide temporary increases to two provincial tax credits and impose a cap on rent increases in an effort to ease the pain of "unprecedented inflation," the premier announced Wednesday.
-
BC Ferries cancels major sailings due to 'adverse weather'
BC Ferries cancelled four sailings between Vancouver and Victoria on Wednesday due to "adverse weather" conditions.
-
Police seek man after youth sexually assaulted in View Royal, B.C.
Police are investigating after a youth was sexually assaulted at a park in View Royal, B.C., in the early hours of Tuesday morning. West Shore RCMP say the victim, a girl between the ages of 14 and 16, was at View Royal Park at 60 Pheasant Lane when the assault occurred.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Calgary Police Service officer charged in off-duty incident
The officer was arrested by RCMP following a domestic incident outside of Calgary in a neighbouring municipality.
-
WestJet debuts new, gender neutral uniforms with name tag space for pronouns
Along with the new uniforms, WestJet has updated its policies to allow staff to showcase visible tattoos while at work.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place
Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Rash of shootings in Edmonton part of North American trend, not gang related: EPS
Edmonton police held a media update on Wednesday to discuss a rash of recent shootings in the city.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Police warn Ontario drivers about new school bus lighting system. These are the rules
Ontario drivers are being warned about a new school bus lighting system as students head back to the classroom.
-
Group of 18 friends from Toronto area win $2.7M lottery prize
A group of 18 friends from the Greater Toronto Area is more than $2 million dollars richer after winning a LOTTARIO draw.
Montreal
-
'I'm sorry': Legault apologizes for comments linking immigration with 'violence' and 'extremism'
Incumbent Quebec premier Francois Legault apologized Wednesday for comments he made during a press conference in which he made a link between immigrants and 'violence' and 'extremists.'
-
Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday. The 'Spikevax Bivalent' booster shot, approved by Health Canada earlier this month, targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
Quebec election: Legault sorry for English content on his party's website
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault said Wednesday he regrets that English-language content was published on his party's website.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
-
'Puts Selkirk on the map': City reaches agreement for $400M solar glass manufacturing plant
A multi-million dollar investment in Selkirk is one step closer to becoming reality.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. woman
A boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Peter Whitmore, who abducted and abused boys in Saskatchewan, denied parole
A pedophile who kidnapped and repeatedly sexually assaulted two boys in an abandoned Saskatchewan house in 2006 has been denied parole.
Atlantic
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
-
P.E.I. premier condemns 'act of racism and hate' after two men injured in attack at Acadian festival
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says was 'an act of racism and hate' at a festival in the province’s Evangeline region over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and up
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Global supply chain issues causing backlog for school materials
While children sit in class at the new Summerside Public School in London, Ont., there is a delivery truck unloading boxes of large materials outside the front door. A global supply chain issue is causing delays for all industries — including schools.
-
Man stabbed with his own knife after altercation: LPS
A London man has been charged after an incident involving a knife and a dog. Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, a man and woman were sitting at a picnic table playing music in a park at 580 Clarence St. when police say a man they don’t know approached them with a dog.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Blind River suspect charged with making false harassment complaint
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 34-year-old suspect from Blind River with public mischief after it completed an investigation into harassment allegations.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been quite the trek': construction blocks access to Bridgeport Public School
Some parents at Bridgeport Public School in Kitchener are frustrated as road construction on Bridge Street continues to impact traffic in the area.
-
Ezra Avenue investigation continues, local officials react to destructive gathering
Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky said he is hoping to get those involved in a destructive party back “on the right track” after a trail of destruction was left along Ezra Avenue.
-
How much do you need to make per year to afford different housing types in Waterloo region?
The latest data from the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAW) shows the average sale price for all residential properties in Waterloo Region has declined from the February high by nearly $250,000.