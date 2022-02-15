Rally outside courthouse as man accused in Naomi Onotera's death makes appearance

VANCOUVER -

Protesters rallied outside the courthouse in Surrey Tuesday as the man accused in the death of school teacher Naomi Onotera was back before a judge.

Obnes Regis, Onotera’s husband, is charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains. He was scheduled to have a bail hearing, but it was put over to a later date.

“We just want justice for her,” said Tia Poy, who says Onotera was her best friend for 28 years.

Poy and other supporters are urging the court not to grant bail to Regis, 49.

“We’re just going to keep fighting and we’re just going to keep being here and showing our support and reminding everybody that we’re not going away,” said Meghan Crosby, another one of Onotera’s friends.

Outside court, Poy cried as she talked about Onotera.

“We miss that smile, but she’s here with us,” said Poy as she held a picture of her friend.

Onotera vanished in August.

Extensive searches by police, family and friends initially turned up no sign of her but investigators began to focus their efforts on her Langley home.

In December, police announced charges against her husband.

Lisa Drozda, who says she has known Onotera since highschool, also took part in the rally. She cried as she spoke about her friend and explained why she joined others at the courthouse rally.

“I wanted to show support to Naomi’s family and her friends and let people know that we haven’t forgotten about her,” Drozda said.

Onotera, 40, was a teacher-librarian in Surrey and the mother of a little girl.