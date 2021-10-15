Rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

People walk a dog wearing a raincoat as others carry umbrellas while rain falls, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck People walk a dog wearing a raincoat as others carry umbrellas while rain falls, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8

A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener