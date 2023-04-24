Public service union strike targets ports to increase impact on economy

Tens of thousands of federal public servants represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada are ramping up strike action.

Monday marked day six of one of Canada's largest labour disruptions on record.

The union is changing its strategy this week, now planning to hamper access to ports as a way to boost the walkout's effect on the economy.

“It's going to slow everything down. Trucks will be slowed down at the border, it will be hard to cross,” said Heather Kenny, president of the Surrey Taxation Centre.

The timing of the job action has given picketers a lot of power, with the income tax filing deadline at the end of this month.

“Passports and the income tax office, being able to drop off your tax return if you have to do it by paper, it’s going to be slow to come in, we suggest you mail it,” said Kenny.

The union is accusing the federal government of dragging its feet.

“If they really want to get to a deal, then they have to start taking this seriously and start responding to these issues on a more timely basis, basically, and not taking 30 and 35 hours to respond,” said Chris Aylward, national president of the PSAC.

The key issues in the dispute include job security, flexibility to work from home and wages.

The government is offering a 9 per cent wage increase over three years, but the union is asking for 13.5.

The president of the Treasury Board told CTV’s Question Period that the government tried to meet on Sunday, but said the union spoke to the media instead.

“I believe that currently there is a comprehensive package with the increased salary offer on the table that represents the public interest commission recommendation of 9 per cent, and other related issues that need to be settled are on the table as we speak,” said Mona Fortier.

“I think we have a very good offer on the table that is fair for employees, so reasonable to Canadians,” she continued.

The two parties have been at odds since negotiations began in June 2021.

The union insists it can find other financing if it depletes the strike fund it's been using to pay those on the picket line since April 19.