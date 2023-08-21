Provincial officials provide update amid 'most difficult days' in B.C.'s wildfire history
British Columbia remains under a state of emergency and communities are reeling from the damages brought by destructive wildfires across the province.
As of Monday morning, more than 27,000 people are under evacuation order and a further 35,000 are on evacuation alert, officials said.
There are currently 386 fires burning across B.C., and 14 of them are “of note,” meaning they are highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.
And while more favourable weather is on the way, the situation remains serious as crews continue to battle large fires in the Fraser Canyon, Shuswap, Okanagan and elsewhere, Premier David Eby said at a news conference Monday afternoon.
He confirmed that the first formal damage assessment has come out of West Kelowna, where at least 50 buildings have been either damaged or destroyed by the McDougall Creek fire. Eby said it is “safe to assume” that the structures lost were homes.
“These are families who have lost everything. It is also probably news that is only going to get worse as assessments continue,” he said.
Eby announced Monday that he, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma and Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston will be travelling to fire-affected areas Tuesday.
“Our goal is to reassure people that we will be there when the crisis passes to help them rebuild, but also to get information from the frontline about what communities need to ensure that government is as responsive as possible,” he said.
The number of emergency support volunteers in the Kelowna area has doubled since Friday, Ma said, adding that those on the ground are working as quickly as possible to get evacuees’ applications processed and send people to accommodations.
She added that the federal government is opening a military camp in Vernon to evacuees on Monday.
“I want to thank people for their patience during this difficult time,” Ma said. “We hope that the darkest days are behind us. But the situation is still evolving and the dangers we face are still extreme.”
Also on the way to the worst-hit regions are more Canadian Armed Forces personnel. And Ralston announced Monday that 100 firefighters from Mexico will arrive in B.C. on Wednesday, and 200 personnel from South Africa later in the week. Australia is also sending 18 “specialized single resources.”
That’s in addition to the approximately 3,500 BC Wildfire Service personnel already working fires in the province, along over 600 members of municipal fire departments defending structures, he said, adding the current deployment is a record number for joint wildland and structural firefighting in the province.
“These last few days have been the most difficult days fighting wildfires in B.C.’s history,” Ralston said.
“Although the road ahead is still immensely challenging. We are fortunate the weather forecast is more positive for most areas,” he said, adding that cooler temperatures, less wind and some rain is in the forecast.
TRAVEL BAN STILL IN EFFECT
The ban on non-essential travel to certain cities in B.C.’s Okanagan region put in place on Saturday remains in place.
“For British Columbians, we need everybody to really do their part right now. Listen to and respect the travel order,” Eby said. “It is critical that we keep the roads clear that we keep the hotels available for people.”
Staying in short-term accommodation such as hotels and motels is currently prohibited in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon, while it’s recommended not to visit the Okanagan and Shuswap regions as a whole.
“The last thing they need is disaster tourists coming and interfering with rescue efforts,” he said.
Ma added that some parts of southeastern B.C. are in a better place and are ready to welcome tourists. Officials said the area from Revelstoke to the Alberta border are OK to travel to.
Ma also reiterated the message that everyone ordered to evacuate should do so, highlighting the risks of defying an order to both residents and first responders.
