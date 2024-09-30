Winter tires required on most B.C. highways starting Oct. 1

British Columbia drivers are reminded that winter tires and chains are mandatory on most highways in the province starting Tuesday.

The seasonal requirement is in place from Oct. 1 until March 31 for highways that don't cross mountain passes or high snowfall areas. For those that do, the requirement is in place until the end of April.

Drivers who fail to comply with the requirement can be removed from the roadway and fined, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Drivers in most areas of the Lower Mainland and southeastern Vancouver Island are not required to use chains or winter tires due to the region's more temperate climate.

However, the Malahat section of Highway 1 on Vancouver Island and Highway 99 north of Horseshoe Bay are some of the exceptions where winter traction is required by law.

The province advises that some municipalities and private landholders – such as ski resorts – may have their own rules for winter tires or chains that differ from the provincial mandates.

The ministry recommends drivers use matched winter tires and says both the all-season "mud and snow" (M+S) tires and the three-peaked "mountain/snowflake" tires meet the legal winter tire requirements in B.C.

More information on B.C.'s tire requirements and where chains and winter tires are required can be found on the ministry website.