Orange Shirt Day founder fears Sept. 30 being co-opted from survivors
Content warning: This article contains details about residential “schools.” Please read with care for your spirit.
The residential “school” survivor whose story sparked Orange Shirt Day — and the “Every Child Matters” movement — says she is worried the cause is being forgotten.
Phyllis Webstad, founder and CEO of the Orange Shirt Society, told IndigiNews she’s noticed a growing number of public posters and government campaigns are instead focused on the recently adopted National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR).
In 2013, Orange Shirt Day was born after she shared her childhood story of her new orange shirt — gifted to her by her grandma — being taken from her at age six, on her first day at the St. Joseph’s Mission in the early 1970s.
Orange shirts — often bearing the motto “Every Child Matters” — have become a symbol honouring children who never returned home from residential “schools,” as well as survivors of the colonial institutions.
For 11 years, Sept. 30 has been marked across the country as Orange Shirt Day.
Webstad’s story has contributed to the discourse around the history of colonialism in “Canada” — particularly residential “schools,” where she recalls being “sick, hungry, tired, lonely, bawling my eyeballs out” at age six.
“Four-, five- and six-year-olds should not be comforting each other, and that was the case,” Webstad, of Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation (Canoe Creek Indian Band), told IndigiNews. “I felt like I did not matter.”
‘Not one or the other, it’s both’
In 2021, the Government of Canada officially recognized its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a statutory holiday coinciding with Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30 — an annual day to reflect on the country’s harmful, ongoing legacy of colonialism.
But despite the federal recognition, Webstad now worries people are forgetting about the purpose of the original annual event on that day. For instance, some posters and campaigns across the country only mention the statutory holiday — leaving out or downplaying Orange Shirt Day almost entirely.
“I don’t want Orange Shirt Day to be forgotten,” the 57-year-old said. “It was started by a survivor. It needs to be respected — I need to be respected — and I don’t feel I have that.”
She said she wishes campaigns around Sept. 30 would honour both Orange Shirt Day and NDTR in their messages.
“It’s not one or the other, it’s both,” she said. “People think that it’s being replaced. Even (the Department of) Canadian Heritage, when they put out their call for proposals for monies for Sept. 30, there was no mention of Orange Shirt Day.”
‘I don’t want Orange Shirt Day to be, ‘What was that?’’
Canadian Heritage does not mention Orange Shirt Day on its funding program call-out for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, nor on its main homepage — where it highlights the statutory holiday.
But the webpage for the Sept. 30 holiday itself acknowledges both events occur on the same day, stating that Orange Shirt Day is an “Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day.”
A spokesperson for the federal department told IndigiNews the holiday “aligns with and builds on” the work Webstad and her organization have done for more than a decade.
“We encourage all Canadians to wear orange to honour the thousands of Survivors of residential schools,” the spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement Friday. “The orange shirt is a symbol of the stripping away of culture, freedom and self-esteem experienced by Indigenous children over generations.”
Asked about why Canadian Heritage did not include Orange Shirt Day in this year’s funding program application, the ministry said it’s “in the process of updating language to reflect Orange Shirt Day” — vowing to make the change before the program’s launch in November.
Webstad’s concerns about Orange Shirt Day being downplayed don’t just apply to the federal government, however.
An Internet search for “Orange Shirt Day” on Google instead brings results displaying “National Day for Truth and Reconciliation” first, with only a small thumbnail-sized image of an orange shirt. But a similar search for “National Day for Truth and Reconciliation” brings results stating it is “still colloquially known as Orange Shirt Day.” Other major search engines offered similar results favouring the official holiday over the ongoing event’s origins.
“Vancouver” Mayor Ken Sim issued an official city proclamation ahead of the statutory holiday, but nowhere in the page-long document is Orange Shirt Day mentioned. (Sim’s predecessor as mayor, Kennedy Stewart, equally did not reference Orange Shirt Day in his own 2022 proclamation).
Meanwhile, the “B.C.” government’s webpage for the NDTR statutory holiday encourages people to participate by “wearing an orange shirt,” but only mentions the occasion’s origins as Orange Shirt Day after eight paragraphs, nearly halfway down the text.
“2024 marks the eleventh anniversary of Orange Shirt Day,” the province notes, “an important opportunity to open up dialogue on anti-racism and anti-bullying.”
For Webstad, as a survivor, the trend is becoming increasingly worrisome.
“One day, there will be no survivors left in Canada,” Webstad said. “I don’t want Orange Shirt Day to be, ‘What was that?’”
She said she originally chose late September for Orange Shirt Day because it’s the time of year when “Canada” took hundreds of thousands of Indigenous children from their homes and families — starting in the 1880s until the last residential “school” closed in the late 1990s.
The early fall date also lets teachers plan lessons about residential “schools” after settling into each new school year, she explained.
“September made sense,” Webstad said, “because survivors do not like this time of the year.”
‘They just look at it as a money-maker’
In 2015, she founded the Orange Shirt Society as a non-profit, trademarking the phrase “Every Child Matters.”
The organization sells orange t-shirts and other merchandise, with funds and donations going towards its growing public awareness campaigns.
“Survivors are adults, Elders now,” she said. “But they were children when they were at these so-called ‘schools’ — they matter.”
And the slogan “Every Child Matters” also honoured the students “who didn’t come home, the missing children and unmarked burials,” she said. “They matter.”
Before Parliamentarians passed Bill C-369 — establishing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday — Webstad said the government had debated instead picking June 21, National Indigenous Peoples Day, as a new statutory holiday.
But Sept. 30 was later proposed instead, and that’s when Webstad got involved, testifying about a potential Sept. 30 official date — which was ultimately picked because “because Sept. 30 is somber, it’s not celebratory,” she recalled.
“Orange Shirt Day is like Remembrance Day — you wouldn’t say, ‘I’m going to celebrate Remembrance Day,’ or ‘Happy Remembrance Day,’” she added. “Genocide is nothing to be happy about.”
Another ongoing concern for Webstad and others in the Orange Shirt Society is what they describe as the appropriation of their cause by merchandisers around the world.
She described seeing Orange Shirt Day and “Every Child Matters” items for sale on popular online shops such as Etsy or Redbubble, from countries as far away as Vietnam.
One survivor contacted her upset to have found online vendors selling their own versions of orange shirts with a “fashionable” spin.
“She said, ‘My 10-year experience being held captive there was anything but fashionable,’” Webstad recalled. “They just look at it as a money-maker. They don’t understand the history behind it; they see it as trending and popular.”
But the Orange Shirt Society has entered official partnerships with some major chains such as Walmart and Tim Hortons to sell merchandise honouring Orange Shirt Day.
So Webstad is aware of some people’s criticisms that the cause has become co-opted by companies.
“I know a lot of people get upset — they say it’s commercialized,” she said. “But it’s either that, or (the Orange Shirt Society) folds.”
‘Refusing reconciliation … framed by the State’
Since the federal holiday was declared, several Indigenous scholars have shared their thoughts about government moves to memorialize colonialism’s harms.
In an Orange Shirt Day lecture the first year Sept. 30 was also a statutory holiday, Yellowhead Institute research fellow Brock Pitawanakwat said it’s important to honour residential “school” survivors without ignoring current examples of colonialism.
“I can certainly see the importance of … trying to make sure that legacy isn’t lost,” the Anishinaabe scholar from Whitefish River First Nation told an audience hosted by the Indigenous Environmental Justice Project in 2021.
But he warned “Canadians” not to focus solely on events of the past.
“Having a holiday to commemorate residential schools, it’s easier for Canadians — and the Canadian government who were in the position to create the national holiday or make it official — to apologize for things that are behind us historically.”
Leanne Betasamosake Simpson — Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg author of As We Have Always Done: Indigenous Freedom Through Radical Resistance — said in a 2022 lecture that Indigenous movements’ priorities should be paramount, not governments’.
“Within Indigenous movements and within Indigenous communities, looking at ways in Canada of organizing that were based on what communities, Elders and Indigenous folks thought were important — not what the State was telling us we needed to do,” Simpson told the Oregon Humanities Centre in 2022, adding there is “a way of refusing reconciliation and the way that was being framed by the State.”
Pitawanakwat, co-ordinator of York University’s Indigenous Studies Program, noted there’s no “Indigenous Impoverishment Day” or “Indigenous Land Theft Day” or one for child “welfare” — even though those issues are ongoing colonial traumas.
“It almost seems like an opportunity for colonizers to give themselves a pat on the back for caring about the consequences of what they did,” he said, “without actually having to do any redress.”
‘The seed has been planted with these kids’
Looking toward the future of the Indigenous-led Orange Shirt Day campaign, Webstad said her non-profit is planning ahead two years to honour the first cohort of children to graduate after receiving Orange Shirt Day education all the way from kindergarten through Grade 12.
“People my age didn’t learn what happened to us,” she said. “They didn’t learn residential ‘school’ history in school.
“I want the world to know, and Canada to know, that this graduating class is coming out, they’ve learned about what happened to us, and they have empathy.”
She believes these future leaders, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, will create a different world than the one she grew up in — where she “wasn’t even treated like a human being.”
“I’ll never see reconciliation in my lifetime,” she said. “But we’re on the path. The seed has been planted with these kids in school.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 INVESTIGATES Crackdown on treacherous Darien Gap could force migrants to risk more dangerous routes
This week, Avery Haines follows migrants' harrowing journeys across the Darien Gap. Strict new rules to stem the flood of migrants through the notorious stretch of dense jungle appear to be working, but advocates fear it could backfire.
Joly targets polarization in UN speech, urges liberals to reclaim the word 'freedom'
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is asking members of the United Nations to counter growing political polarization.
Man hikes 18 kilometres, 670 metres high to reach his parents in North Carolina
It had been 48 hours since the winds and rains from Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina and Sam Perkins still had not heard from his parents.
Have you avoided travel insurance and regretted it? We want to hear from you
Have you been caught in a bind, far from home, that could have been avoided with the timely purchase of an insurance package? We want to hear from you.
Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Fame basketball player and tireless advocate, dies at 58
Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Famer who was one of the best defensive players in NBA history and a longtime global ambassador for the game, died Monday after a battle with brain cancer, the league announced. He was 58.
National ceremony in Ottawa will mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
A National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony is planned in Ottawa this afternoon to honour the survivors of Canada's residential school system and the children who never returned home.
Here are the country's most popular baby names, according to Statistics Canada
If you're struggling to find a name for your baby, you may find some inspiration in a new list of popular names.
Oasis adds Canada, U.S. and Mexico stops to reunion tour
Oasis shocked fans by announcing a reunion tour last month, ending a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. But those were only U.K. dates. On Monday, the band shared that they're planning on heading to North America in 2025, too.
Man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges
A man who authorities say spent 12 hours camped outside Donald Trump's golf course before Secret Service spotted him with a rifle pleaded not guilty on Monday to federal charges including attempted assassination.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Truth and Reconciliation Day: More 'substantive changes' needed from gov't, says B.C. chief
Seas of orange shirts have come to represent a growing awareness of Canada's history of oppressing Indigenous Peoples – but that awareness must translate into more "substantive changes" from the government, according to a B.C. chief.
-
B.C. campaign enters week 2 with full list of candidates, leaders' debate ahead
British Columbia's election campaign is entering its second week with each party's team of candidates in place and the leaders looking ahead to the upcoming televised debate.
-
DNA testing on 30-year-old bullet casings ordered in B.C. murder appeal
Bullet casings recovered from the scene of a B.C. woman’s murder 30 years ago will be retested for DNA after the province’s highest court ruled it is “in the interests of justice” to do so in support of an ongoing appeal.
Kelowna
-
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, several injured in motor-vehicle collision near Calmar, Alta.
Mounties say one person is dead in the aftermath of a collision involving two vehicles south of Calmar on Sunday.
-
How a northern Alberta woman turned tragedy into life-saving advocacy, earning an Order of Excellence
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
-
Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88
Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and an A-list Hollywood actor, has died.
Calgary
-
2 people found dead in Calgary home; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the community of Penbrooke Meadows.
-
Pedestrian injured in motor-vehicle collision in northwest Calgary
One person was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Calgary on Monday morning.
-
Calgarians rally in support of Lebanon as conflict escalates in the region
Calgarians gathered for a rally on Sunday in support of the people of Lebanon as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate in the region.
Lethbridge
-
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
-
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Winnipeg
-
Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for northern Manitoba
Residents in Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill can expect to see heavy rain trickle in Sunday afternoon, lingering until Monday evening.
-
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen lands in Winnipeg at Royal Aviation Museum
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen touched down in Winnipeg this week, ahead of his lunar mission set to launch in a year’s time.
-
Candle sparks flames in William Whyte-area home
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews believe a candle caused a major house fire in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Regina
-
'A sense of identity': Architectural tour held for Regina Public Library's historic central branch
The Friends of the Regina Public Library (FRPL) sponsored an architectural tour on Sunday, for folks looking to learn more about the history of the library's historic central branch.
-
Saskatchewan recognizes Police & Peace Officers' National Memorial Day
In front of the Saskatchewan Legislative building, law enforcement officers and members of the public gathered to pay tribute to peace officers who died in the line of duty.
-
Man who allegedly robbed a business in McLean with edged weapon arrested, RCMP report
A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a business in McLean, Sask. with an edged weapon on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
'You feel so alone': Hundreds gather in Saskatoon for final Gallagher memorial walk
The fourth and final walk in memory of Megan Gallagher drew around one hundred people in Saskatoon on Sunday.
-
Loon Lake church destroyed in fire, Sask. RCMP investigating cause
RCMP are seeking tips after a church on Main Street in Loon Lake burned to the ground.
-
Man arrested following two stabbings in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with two separate stabbing incidents that occurred earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Ford calls on Ontarians to 'deepen understanding' on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford released a statement Monday marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, acknowledging what they described as the 'painful legacy' of the residential school system.
-
One dead in Weston shooting: police
One person is dead following a shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood Monday morning.
-
Raptors president Masai Ujiri says there are no issues with Edward Rogers
Toronto Raptors team president Masai Ujiri tried to lay to rest rumours that he has friction with Edward Rogers, the executive chair of Rogers Communications, Inc.
Montreal
-
Protesters throw incendiary object at officer, damage windows at Concordia University: police
Several windows were damaged and spray painted with 'Free Gaza' during a protest at Concordia University Sunday night, Montreal police say.
-
Port of Montreal dockworkers begin three-day strike at two terminals
The union representing longshore workers at the Port of Montreal began a three-day strike at two terminals.
-
Number of Montreal buildings in flood-prone areas has doubled: MMC
The number of buildings located in flood-prone areas has doubled in Greater Montreal, according to maps posted online on Monday by the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC) council.
Ottawa
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The federal holiday on Sept. 30 will bring some schedule changes in Ottawa as Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
National ceremony in Ottawa will mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
A National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony is planned in Ottawa this afternoon to honour the survivors of Canada's residential school system and the children who never returned home.
-
Fundraiser in honour of young girl raises $66K for Ottawa's children's hospital
The family of Kendyl Smith-Trimm, a young girl who bravely battled cancer, has raised a staggering $66,500 in her memory for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
London
-
Temporary road restrictions planned on Wellington Street
The City of London is informing drivers about temporary road restrictions on Wellington Street as part of the Downtown Loop Phase 3 finishing work and surface paving.
-
Temperatures on the decline, here's what you can expect this week
The very first -20 degree Celsius reading of the year has been recorded in Canada’s arctic – a good reminder that summer is officially behind us.
-
Kitchener
-
Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate
People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.
-
Crash sends Woolwich Township teen to hospital with serious injuries
A young motorcyclist has been taken to an out-of-region hospital after a single vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.
-
Group rallies to reopen Ontario Science Centre
A grassroots organization is calling on the provincial government to reopen the Ontario Science Centre after it was abruptly closed in June following the discovery of structural issues in the building.
Northern Ontario
-
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
-
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
-
Here are the country's most popular baby names, according to Statistics Canada
If you're struggling to find a name for your baby, you may find some inspiration in a new list of popular names.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.