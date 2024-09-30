Economic reconciliation or political opportunism? BC Conservatives under fire on Orange Shirt Day

The leader of the BC Conservative Party pledged to build bridges and promote economic reconciliation with First Nations on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a move Indigenous leaders slammed as “political opportunism.”

Flanked by Indigenous candidates and supporters on the shores of Cultus Lake in Chilliwack, John Rustad committed to providing clean water and housing on reserves and “going after” the federal government for costs, looking at a loan guarantee program, and turning over land.

“We are going to be looking at land strategically in terms of returning First Nations to unleash economic potential,” he said, using forestry as an example. “A key piece of that is the First Nations will be the landlords of that land – it will not be land that receives a double stumpage.”

Rustad struck a different tone this year than he did last year, when he ignited a firestorm of controversy after tweeting that Orange Shirt Day is a day to remember “what happens when the Canadian government thinks it's better at raising children than parents,” comparing residential schools to SOGI educational resources.

The former Liberal Indigenous affairs minister said government actions like the Sixties Scoop “had disastrous impacts both on First Nations people but particularly on families and individuals,” and committed to a closer relationship, should he form government after October’s election.

“It is high time First Nations have that opportunity to be able to engage economically, to be able to succeed and by doing that unleashing the full potential for all people in British Columbia – Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike,” Rustad said.

He did not take questions from reporters.

B.C. chiefs slam Rustad

Before Rustad outlined his vision for economic reconciliation, the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs issued a public statement raising concerns about BC Conservative candidates questioning the stories of residential school survivors.

The president of the organization said he was deeply offended to see Rustad making a policy announcement on such a solemn national holiday.

“It’s political opportunism at its worst,” said Grand Chief Stewart Philip.

“When I heard about Mr. Rustad’s statement today, my first thought was ‘plagiarism,’” he went on to say. “How bizarre is it that he’s trotting out Premier Eby’s plans for the future that we’re (already) part of?”

Philip praised the NDP governments of David Eby and John Horgan for not only passing Canada’s first legislation in support of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, but for establishing deep and meaningful relationship that have already benefited and improved First Nations communities.

He described Rustad as flip-flopping on UNDRIP – voting in favour of it while a BC Liberal, and now seeking to revoke it.

“The man speaks out of both sides of his mouth,” Philip said. “We want continuity, we want to continue to work with a government that’s stable, it’s focussed, and most importantly it’s committed to what DRIPA and the UN Declaration Act represents for all British Columbians in terms of coming together and working together.”

Indigenous candidates stand by Rustad

While some of his candidates have come under fire, Rustad does have support within the First Nations community and two Indigenous Conservative candidates were with him on Monday.

“Both healing and change has not been easy and I know in our communities there’s a lot more work to do before we continue our journey taking the exciting and massive steps towards reconciliation,” said A’aliya Warbus, who’s running in the riding of Chilliwack-Cultus Lake.

Rustad appeared emotional as he told attendees the life expectancy of Indigenous British Columbians has dropped, and later committed to on-reserve drug treatment and supports.

“I’ve been that kid watching your kids pick between the lights and food,” said Chris Sankey, North Coast-Haida Gwaii Conservative candidate, who described himself as a residential school survivor.

He voiced his support for Rustad’s economic reconciliation vision.

“It’s about time we took our rightful place to be a part of Canada and not apart from Canada,” said Sankey. “It’s taken us so long to get here."