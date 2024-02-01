Protesters block access to Port of Vancouver calling for arms embargo on Israel

Dozens of protesters blocked access to the Port of Vancouver Thursday morning, calling for an arms embargo on Israel.

Organizers of the protest said more than 100 people were gathered, blocking access points at Clark and Hastings streets, as well as at Commissioner Street at New Brighton Park.

"I am here today as a Jewish ally, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, a parent, and a human who cannot stand by and watch this genocide continue any longer," said community organizer Tamara Herman in a news release.

"We are here to send a clear message: Canada must end all arms trade with Israel. Business as usual cannot continue during a genocide. We are asking dock workers to respect our picket line here today and to join us in solidarity with the Palestinian people."

Protesters say Canada "must abide by international and domestic law" by imposing an arms embargo, saying the federal government has responsibility under the Arms Trade Treaty to make sure arms exports aren't used to violate international law "up to and including genocide."

Around 1,200 people were killed and another 250 were taken hostage when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel last fall. More than 26,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Israel's resulting military campaign, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

The Israeli military has claimed at least 9,000 of the dead were Hamas militants.

Last week, the United Nations' International Court of Justice ordered Israel to limit death and destruction in the region as it continues hearing an accusation of genocide against the country that was levelled by South Africa. Israel has denied the accusation.

"There are no words to describe the violence unfolding in Gaza. But one thing is clear: shipping weapons to Israel makes Canada complicit in genocide," protest organizer Maryam Adrangi said in a statement.

"The Port of Vancouver is a major artery for Canada's economy, and community members are here to block the flow of commerce. We know hundreds of thousands of people stand in support of our call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to Canada's weapon trade with Israel."

With files from The Associated Press and CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel