Property taxes going up again in Vancouver after council approves higher-than-proposed hike

The City of Vancouver has approved a new budget for 2022, which includes a higher-than-proposed property tax increase of 6.35 per cent.

The bump is driven partly by a new climate levy, which Coun. Pete Fry said accounts for one per cent of the tax increase.

“That’s going to cover a lot of the climate resiliency that we need to address now more than ever, especially in light of what we saw over the summer with the heat dome, with the flooding in Abbotsford,” Fry said after the vote.

In a statement, Mayor Kennedy Stewart said, “Budget 2022 is a direct response to the challenges of COVID-19 and charts a bold path forward with long-term, dedicated funding to respond to the climate emergency that has ravaged our region.”

According to the City of Vancouver, the increase equates to $6 per month for the median condo, $14 per month for the median detached home, and $26 per month for the median business property.

The vote was not unanimous. Most elements of the budget were passed by a vote of 6-5. The six votes were made up by Stewart, OneCity Coun. Christine Boyle, the three Green Party councillors (Adriane Carr, Pete Fry and Michael Wiebe), and COPE Coun. Jean Swanson. The other five councillors were originally elected under the NPA banner - Colleen Hardwick, Rebecca Bligh, Melissa De Genova, Lisa Dominato and Sarah Kirby-Yung.

After the vote, Coun. Kirby-Yung wrote on Twitter, “Voting for this budget is a broken promise to Vancouver residents, renters, homeowners, families, young people & small businesses. Mayor & Council promised taxes would 5% max. Now majority have raised taxes whopping 25%+ in 4 years. Don’t know anyone whose income has gone up 25%.”

There is more funding for the city’s police and fire departments, and more money for park rangers.

The higher taxes will also pay for more street cleaning, public squares and small parks.