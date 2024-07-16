Premiers to make announcement about B.C.-Alberta wine sales

The premiers of British Columbia and Alberta are making a joint announcement Tuesday regarding cross-border wine sales.

David Eby and Danielle Smith are scheduled to appear together at 11 a.m. PT in Halifax, where they are both attending the Council of the Federation conference this week.

CTV News will be streaming the announcement live here

Officials have not shared any details of their announcement except that it involves "B.C. wine sales to Alberta."

The event follows months after the Alberta government issued an ultimatum to B.C. wineries that were shipping their products directly to consumers in the province.

In January, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent a letter to the wineries informing them investigators had found "tangible evidence" they were selling directly to customers in the province, and said retail stores would stop carrying their products unless they ceased to do so.

The AGLC did not claim the wineries were doing anything illegal, but said the ultimatum was intended to "protect the interests of Alberta retailers and liquor agents."

B.C.'s wine industry decried the decision as "disheartening," noting that many local growers have been struggling to stay afloat after extreme weather decimated many crops last year.

Officials including B.C. Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth stepped in shortly after, meeting with counterparts in Alberta in an effort to settle the fermenting dispute, but there have been no major updates since February.

This is a developing story and will be updated.