Power outages possible across B.C. when drought-weakened trees are hit by fall storms, hydro provider warns

A drought struck tree is seen growing on a parcel of land on the Sahtlam Tree Farm is seen, in the Cowichan Valley area of Duncan, B.C., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito) A drought struck tree is seen growing on a parcel of land on the Sahtlam Tree Farm is seen, in the Cowichan Valley area of Duncan, B.C., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener