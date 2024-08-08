'Possible hate crime': Woman in hijab spat on in New Westminster fast-food restaurant

A woman wearing a hijab was the victim of a "possible hate crime" at a fast-food restaurant in New Westminster, B.C., over the weekend, according to police.

Authorities said the incident was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday at a business in the 500 block of 6th Street, where the victim was allegedly spat on by a stranger.

In a news release, the New Westminster Police Department said the incident is being investigated as a potential hate crime, in part, because of "comments the suspect made towards the victim."

Police did not provide any further details on the nature of those comments.

"We'd like to extend our thanks to the staff at the restaurant who came to the aid of the victim and assisted her in calling police," Staff Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in a statement.

"We're hoping somebody can help us identify the suspect, so we can find out what the motivation was behind the assault."

The suspect is described as a 55-year-old woman with straight, dark-brown, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black-and-white top and had a shopping cart at the time of the incident.

Investigators have not provided a suspect image, but said they are working to obtain surveillance video of the alleged assault.

Authorities did not specify which fast-food restaurant the incident was reported at, but there are several along that block of 6th Street, including McDonald's, Subway and Tim Hortons.

New Westminster police asked anyone with information relevant to their investigation to come forward by calling 604-525-5411.