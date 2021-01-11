VANCOUVER -- Patrons of an all-day breakfast chain may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, health officials advise.

Vancouver Coastal Health says those who attended a Denny's restaurant during an 11-day period are asked to self-monitor.

The exposure was at the Denny's at 622 SW. Marine Dr. in Vancouver. The location is just west of Cambie Street, near Marine Drive Station.

VCH did not provide details on the source of the exposure, but given the time frame, it's likely tied to an employee or employees.

Anyone who was in the restaurant during opening hours between Saturday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 5 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A post on the Denny's Canada website says the location is currently closed. https://www.dennys.ca/locations/vancouver-sw-marine/

Generally, exposures in public places are considered low risk, but those who were in those places are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

If any symptoms develop, they should contact their family doctor or call 811 to enquire about whether they should get a test.