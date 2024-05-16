VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Hit-and-run seriously injures elderly woman in Surrey

    An elderly woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Surrey Thursday morning, according to police.

    Officers were called to the scene on the 1600 block of Martin Drive at 9:43 a.m.

    "Emergency Health Services transported the elderly female victim to hospital with serious injuries. She remains in hospital, and the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time," a statement from the Surrey RCMP says.

    Mounties also say it is possible two vehicles were involved.

    Witnesses or anyone who has dashcam video are urged to call 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-69298.

