VANCOUVER -- Over the past several days, multiple COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted at B.C. grocery stores.

Two parent companies – Loblaws and Sobeys – posted warnings of possible exposures to the disease since Tuesday.

The latest notices were for the following locations:

Real Canadian Superstore at 2280 Baron Rd. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on Jan. 5 about two team members. They last worked on Dec. 28 and Dec. 31.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on Jan. 5; the employee last worked on Dec. 31.

Safeway at 697 Bernard Ave. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on Jan. 6; the employee last worked on Dec. 29.

FreshCo at 32500 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Jan. 6; the employee last worked on Jan. 3.

FreshCo at 7165 138 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Jan. 7; the employee last worked on Dec. 27.

Your Independent Grocer at 7190 Kerr St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 7; the employee last worked on Jan. 4.

Your Independent Grocer at 49-700 Tranquille Rd. in Kamloops. A notice was posted on Jan. 8; the employee last worked on Jan. 4.

Real Canadian Superstore at 291 Cowichan Way in Duncan. A notice was posted on Jan. 8; the employee last worked on Jan. 2.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4651 No. 3 Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on Jan. 8 about two employees. They last worked on Dec. 31 and Jan. 6.

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post notices in an effort to remain transparent. However, some companies don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

Loblaws and Sobeys both keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.